Steph McGovern addresses pregnancy rumours: ‘It’s mortifying’

Steph McGovern has addressed pregnancy questions she gets from strangers as she admitted it’s “mortifying”.

The Steph’s Packed Lunch host, 41, has one child – a daughter – with her partner. Steph gave birth to her daughter in 2019.

Speaking on today’s edition of the show (June 29), Steph revealed that some people recently have been asking her if she’s pregnant again.

Steph McGovern talking on Steph's Packed Lunch
Steph revealed people ask her if she’s pregnant (Credit: Channel 4)

Steph McGovern today

She said: “Recently, I’ve had quite a few people ask me if I’m pregnant right. So it happened again last night where someone was like, ‘congratulations, baby number two’. I’m not [pregnant].

“I’ve had people on Instagram going, ‘that’s why they aren’t filming her from the side any more!’ There’s conspiracy theorists about how we’re filming the show because they think I’m trying to hide it.”

When asked how she feels about the speculation, Steph replied: “Well, it’s mortifying. I feel embarrassed. Recently when someone said it to me I felt embarrassed because I nearly went along with it because I was so embarrassed by their reaction.

Steph McGovern joking around on Steph's Packed Lunch
Steph has one daughter with her partner (Credit: Channel 4)

“Whenever my IBS flares up, I get a pouchy belly and then everyone starts asking me.”

Steph welcomed her daughter in 2019 with her girlfriend. She has previously spoken about her body and her weight loss. Speaking to the Mirror last year, Steph said: “I’ve had IBS for as long as I can remember, but I just assumed it was one of those things you either have or you don’t have and there isn’t any cure.”

Due to her IBS, Steph adapted her diet. However, when she became pregnant, she altered her approach again.

She said: “So I wasn’t trying to be super thin – I was pretty happy with how I looked – it was only by trying to help my IBS that I’ve lost weight.”

