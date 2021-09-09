Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram ahead of this year’s National Television Awards.

The 40-year-old star is nominated for two awards tonight (September 9), including best TV presenter and best daytime show with This Morning.

And it appears things are about to get pretty boozy.

Holly Willoughby shared a glimpse of her NTAs preparation on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby shows off dressing room on Instagram

Taking to social media, Holly shared a glimpse backstage as she prepared for the show.

In the clip, the presenter moved her camera to show various parts of her dressing room.

The table was firstly filled with trays of delicious doughnuts.

Holly then showed off the selection of alcoholic beverages on offer.

As well as bottles of gin, the star had a choice of champagne, wine and cocktails.

A nearby hamper also included a cocktail shaker and a large drinking glass.

Holly showed off her boozy essentials (Credit: Instagram Story/hollywilloughby)

Thankfully, the presenter can enjoy a glass – or two! – without having to wake up for work tomorrow.

Earlier today, Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield confirmed they won’t present tomorrow’s edition of This Morning.

The pair usually host every Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary take over on Fridays.

During a chat with Joel Dommett today, Holly shared: “The great thing is it’s on a Thursday for the first time so we don’t have to wake up.”

It’s on a Thursday for the first time so we don’t have to wake up

Holly and Phillip are known for their legendary hangovers following the NTAs.

Over the years, fans have been in hysterics as the pair have battled sore heads on This Morning.

Meanwhile, back in 2016, they famously arrived to the set in their clothes from the night before.

The presenter is in for a boozy evening (Credit: Instagram Story/hollywilloughby)

Holly gets emotional on This Morning

Also on today’s show, Holly teared up whilst interviewing Kate Garraway.

The Good Morning Britain host appeared on This Morning to discuss her husband Derek Draper’s ongoing health battle.

Opening up on her husband, she shared: “I feel like I drop balls all the time. I’m not doing enough for Derek really. I am absolutely shattered all the time.

“But this is the same story for everybody who’s involved in care of others. I am very lucky that I have a job, which allows me to keep things going.”

The emotional chat clearly touched Holly, who became tearful at one point.

Wiping away her tears, she said: “Sorry Kate.”

