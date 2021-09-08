Holly Willoughby has proven to be a hit with This Morning viewers today (September 8), as she stunned in technicolour skirt.

The presenter, 40, is back on the ITV programme alongside Phillip Schofield after a lengthy summer break.

But it was Holly‘s outfit that really turned heads on the show.

Holly Willoughby shows off This Morning outfit

Holly looked incredible as she sported a crisp white shirt and midi skirt combination.

The skirt from high street brand Zara goes down to the presenter’s mid-calf.

Priced at an affordable £29.99, the skirt comes in a technicolour floral print and features a front gathering detail.

Holly completed the outfit with a pair of black heeled sandals from Russell & Bromley.

The presenter showed off her outfit ahead of today’s show.

Alongside the outfit shot, Holly penned: “Morning Wednesday… today on @thismorning we welcome the incredible Sir Ian McKellen… and he is our guest host of spin to win! Can’t quite believe it!

Holly Willoughby impressed viewers with her colourful skirt today (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over Holly’s skirt today

“Skirt by @zara shirt by @boden_clothing sandals by @russellandbromley.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many complimenting Holly’s skirt choice.

One commented: “That skirt is so beautiful. You look so elegant as always.”

A second added: “Love your skirt.”

A third shared: “Love the skirt Holly.”

In addition, a fourth gushed: “I loveeeee that skirt. I just want your entire wardrobe @hollywilloughby!”

Holly’s colourful skirt is an affordable £29.99 from Zara (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “That skirt!!! You look gorgeous as always. Can’t believe we’re already at Wednesday.”

However, others didn’t approve of Holly’s shirt and skirt together.

“Beautiful skirt not sure about the shirt with it though,” one posted, while another suggested: “Have you ever worn a black blouse with a colourful skirt.”

Holly and Phillip return after summer

Meanwhile, the presenting duo recently returned to This Morning after six weeks off.

The duo looked thrilled to be reunited, however some viewers were divided.

Some called for ITV to embark on a “rebrand” for the show, while others demanded the return of Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

