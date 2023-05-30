Holly Willoughby is apparently an “emotional wreck” amid the Phillip Schofield drama, reports claim.

According to the report, she feels worried for her family, as her children now “understand what’s going on”.

The mum of three is currently taking a short break from This Morning, following her co-host’s dramatic resignation.

Of course, while Holly has been away, the drama has only intensified. Phillip has since publicly revealed that he had an affair with a younger This Morning showrunner. This news has sparked speculation over whether Holly herself was aware of the relationship.

Holly has kept a low profile in the wake of the Phillip Schofield revelations, breaking her silence only with a short statement over the weekend calling Phillip’s actions “hurtful”.

According to Closer, the presenter feels “completely crushed” by her former co-host’s scandal.

The source said: “She was already devastated from the fallout with Phil and how everything transpired, so to now have the negative spotlight turned around on her is doubly heartbreaking, not to mention for her kids too.”

Holly’s children… fully understand what’s going on

At thirteen, eleven and seven, Holly’s children are quickly growing up. It’s also likely they know Phil well, as Holly and Phillip have enjoyed family holidays together in the past.

“Holly’s children and older now and are at an age where they read things online and fully understand what’s going on,” the source also said.

Will Holly leave This Morning?

Closer even went so far as to apparently claim that Holly is prepared to “pull the plug” on presenting This Morning altogether “if it means protecting her family”. The source reportedly said that Holly is worried about her kids “hearing things at school about their mum and being questioned by friends”.

ED! have contacted Holly Willoughby’s reps for comment on this story.

