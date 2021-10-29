Holly Willoughby confessed she feels “guilty” about her work-life balance when she appeared on The One Show last night (October 28).

The This Morning star, 40, opened up about the “mum guilt” she feels as her career goes from strength to strength.

Holly Willoughby opened up on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

What happened when Holly Willoughby appeared on The One Show?

Holly appeared on the show and said she misses taking her three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – to school in the mornings.

This is because of her hectic work schedule.

Holly then confessed to feeling guilty about this.

“I feel guilty about everything. It’s totally normal. But what I would say is – and this is what I really have to focus on – where’s the guilt coming from?”

Holly with hosts Sam Quek and Gethin Jones (Credit: BBC)

‘I love my kids more than anything on this planet’

She continued: “Because I think the problem with working mums is that I’m feeling guilty because I’m not there to drop my kids off in the morning, because I have to go to work.

“What I’m feeling guilty about, is that in some way I’m telling myself that I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this.”

Holly then said that this was absolutely not the case.

“I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet. So why am I thinking like that? And it’s because I believe that’s what everyone else is thinking.

“You just have to re-evaluate whose opinions you’re living by. Are they yours or someone else’s?”

What else is taking up Holly’s time?

One of Holly’s extra-curricular business interests on top of her TV work has been launching her new wellness book.

Launching Reflections, she took to TikTok and shocked fans with a new look.

Wearing a red wig, she said on an Instagram post: “Directed and produced by Belle age 10! And yes… I’ve joined @tiktok … Belle made me do it…”

Holly has also launched her own lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon.