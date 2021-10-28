Holly Willoughby ‘transforms into redhead’ as she promotes new book

Holly Willoughby has unveiled a dramatic new look on Instagram as she promotes her new book.

The This Morning star is known for her gorgeous blonde locks and has had the same hairstyle ever since she rose to fame.

However, Holly finally decided to mix things up a bit this week.

Well… sort of.

Holly Willoughby is releasing a new book! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby celebrates release of her new book

The ITV presenter is currently promoting her new book, Reflections.

She’s joined TikTok to help spread the word, and in her first video, Holly looked unrecognisable as she donned a curly, red wig.

Holly dressed up as Annie to lipsync along to a snippet of the song Tomorrow from the musical.

In the clip, she’s holding a copy of her new book and letting fans know it is hitting shelves today (October 28).

Holly revealed that the idea came from her daughter, Belle, 10, who pushed her famous mum to join TikTok and make her first video.

She captioned the post: “Directed and produced by Belle age 10! And yes… I’ve joined @tiktok … Belle made me do it…”

Fans rushed to comment on the clip, with one replying: “I got mine today in the mail! I guess I received it early but I love it so much. A few pages in and I already feel so understood and safe. You’re a light, much love!”

Holly’s This Morning co-star, Phillip Schofield, joked: “This is the best you’ve ever sung!”

“Holly you look nice with red hair,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, another added: “Gorgeous!”

One added: “Defo think the red hair should stay.”

Holly was caught out by fans on social media recently (Credit: ITV)

However, one person said: “That’s weird.”

Another added: “Don’t ever do that to your hair, Holly. It’s dreadful.”

Holly caught out on Instagram

Meanwhile, Holly was recently accused of a little white lie on social media.

The ITV star took to social media to show off a fresher-looking face while she settled into a lazy day at home.

Holly appeared to suggest she wasn’t wearing any make-up after telling fans it was the first time she’d looked at herself in the mirror all day.

However, some eagle-eyed fans were having none of it.

One fan replied: “I can see mascara and lipgloss!”

