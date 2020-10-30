Holby City star Hugh Quarshie will be leaving the show after 19 years playing Ric Griffin.

He first appeared in the soap back in October 2001 in an episode called Rogue Males and has appeared in over 500 episodes.

Hugh has played Ric for 19 years (Credit: BBC)

During Ric’s time in Holby, he has been caught up in many explosive storylines including getting caught up in shootings, separating conjoined twins, having five on-screen marriages and even being accused of manslaughter.

Following the news of his departure, Hugh said: “I came very close to quitting acting entirely before being invited to join Holby City. I had felt unfulfilled and that I never quite fitted in. Holby City changed all that.

Ric has been involved in many big storylines (Credit: BBC)

“The work became absorbing, colleagues became friends.

“I wouldn’t have stayed so long if it hadn’t been a great place to work, and leaving will be like leaving home – a place where there is warmth and a welcome, a place to which you can always return…”

Holby City return date

The announcement of Hugh’s departure comes after the BBC announced Holby City’s return date.

Holby went off air back in August for the second time this year. However it will return to screens Tuesday November 10 at 8.15pm on BBC One.

In the episode, viewers will see Ric wake up after brain surgery. However he discovers that the world he has woken up in is completely different to how it was when he went under.

Holby City returns to screens next month (Credit: BBC)

But with the rest of the hospital stretched thin with the coronavirus pandemic, will Ric manage to pull through?

Meanwhile Sacha’s colleagues are concerned about his nonchalant behaviour following the death of Essie.

Elsewhere Cameron struggles to step up to the plate when he’s tasked with helping a critical patient. But he finds himself struggling to play the hero.

Holby City is back Tuesday, November 10 at 8.15pm on BBC One.

