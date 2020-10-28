Holby City will be returning to screen next month, which has been confirmed by the BBC.

The BBC medical drama has been off screen for nearly three months as the show went on its second extended break this year.

Return date: When is Holby City coming back?

Fortunately for Holby fans, they won’t have to wait much longer as the BBC revealed its broadcasting schedule for the next few weeks.

Holby City return date is November 10 (Credit: BBC)

They confirmed that Holby City will be back on screens Tuesday, November 10 at 8.15pm.

Holby City: What will happen in the new episode?

In the episode due to air on November 10, viewers will see Ric wake up after brain surgery. However he discovers that the world he has woke up in is completely different to how it was when he went under.

But with he rest of the hospital stretched thin due to the coronavirus pandemic, will Ric manage to pull through?

Ric wakes up after brain surgery (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Sacha’s colleagues are concerned about his nonchalant behaviour following the death of Essie.

Elsewhere Cameron struggles to step up to the plate when tasked with helping a critical patient. He finds himself struggling to play the hero. How will he handle it?

Why did Holby City go off air?

The TV series halted filming back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In order to ration out episodes, the show went off air in April before returning on June 2.

Filming resumed on the show back in July, however in August, the soap went off air for a second time. However it looks like the wait will soon be over!

Holby City went off air in August (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about returning to filming, Head of Continuing Drama at BBC, Kate Oates, said: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City.

“We have some compelling stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been changed since the start of the pandemic – and how out heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

Holby City is back Tuesday, November 10 at 8.15pm on BBC One.

