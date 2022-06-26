Helen Skelton ‘terrified’ after giving birth to baby without husband by her side

Presenter Helen Skelton has been through some scary things, like wearing a beard of bees and getting mugged while she was filming in Uganda.

But the Blue Peter star once said that the most “terrifying” thing she ever went through was giving birth at home alone.

The TV star, 38, has three children with her rugby player ex Richie Myler – who she split from this year.

Helen Skelton said son’s birth was ‘terrifying’ without husband

The pair moved to France in 2015 when Richie joined the Catalans Dragons club.

So I gave birth with just my three-year-old next to me, repeatedly hitting me on the head with a plastic sword.

In an old interview that has resurfaced in the wake of their split, Helen shared that when she went into labour there with her middle child Louis in 2017, she was home all alone except for her toddler Ernie.

She told the Mirror in 2019: “The scariest thing I ever did was give birth alone in my kitchen.

“I was in France and my husband was in England, and no one made it to me in time.

“So I gave birth with just my three-year-old next to me, repeatedly hitting me on the head with a plastic sword, because he thought we were playing dinosaurs. Terrifying.”

However, the presenter added that she had no choice so just had to get on with it.

When did Helen and Richie get together?

The pair first met in 2011.

They started dating and, after falling for each other, they went on to tie the knot in December 2013.

Ernie was born in 2015 then Louis followed in 2017.

In 2021 they confirmed that they were expecting a third child, with Helen telling Lorraine Kelly on her talk show that the baby would be “my last one”.

Helen and Richie welcomed daughter Elsie Kate in December.

But in April this year the Countryfile star confirmed that she and Richie had split after eight years of marriage.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.”

She told her followers: “We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Helen can be seen on Inside The Superbrands at 7pm on Channel 4 on Sunday (June 26).

