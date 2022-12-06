Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary was up for discussion on GMB today (Tuesday, December 6).

On the show today, hosts Rob Rinder and Susanna Reid debated Harry and Meghan‘s upcoming series – and Rob was less than complimentary.

However, viewers were divided over his “dismantling” of the Sussexes, with some backing him and others completely against his words.

Rob took aim at Harry and Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder slams Meghan and Harry on GMB today

Yesterday saw Netflix release the second trailer for Harry and Meghan’s new documentary.

As expected, it’s divided the public, with some taking the Sussexes side and others slamming them.

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Rob and Susanna discussed the trailer and documentary along with Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce.

It was during this discussion that Rob ‘dismantled’ the royal couple.

“I know famous people who curate their lives privately,” Rob said during the debate.

“Who knows anything about Daniel Day-Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, you name it. There are ways which you can choose to live your life in a private fashion, which means anything in your private life is out of arms reach.”

He then continued, saying: “These are people who have deliberately placed themselves in the public sphere.”

Harry and Meghan were slammed by Rob today (Credit: Netflix)

Rob Rinder takes aim

The criminal barrister wasn’t finished there, though.

“No matter what your background, as soon as you monetise that [your privacy], you’re not fair game,” he continued.

“But it seems to me that you can’t then go around complaining when people are unkind to you.”

Andrew Pierce then gave his thoughts, explaining that Harry and Meghan moved to the US to live a private life.

“Now we have an unprecedented, six-part Netflix series,” he complained.

“And then we get the book in January from Harry called Spare.”

Kevin Maguire then argued that the only way they’ve made money in the US is through their royal connection and “trashing” the Royal Family.

Rob divided viewers with his words (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Rob’s words on GMB Today

Viewers were left divided over the criminal barrister’s ‘dismantling’ of the Sussexes.

Some viewers agreed with the 44-year-old presenter.

“The Judge is on fire this morning as he dismantles Harry and Meghan,” one viewer tweeted.

“Robert Rinder nailed Harry & Meghan on #GMB just now. They have chosen a life in the public eye and monetised it at every opportunity,” another said.

“Call me cynical, but those choices don’t square with the whole ‘press intrusion trauma’ narrative. They bloody love it!”

However, not everyone agreed with Rob.

“Apparently Rob Rinder is human and can mourn the loss of his dog, but Meghan and Harry who lost their baby, Harry his mum and remain under constant attack by the media and royal sycophants deserve grief and misery every day of their lives,” one viewer ranted. “SHUT UP Poundland Judge Judy.”

“For people who claim to dislike them, ITV really are obsessed with Harry & Meghan, they spend hours every day talking about them. I’m sick of hearing the same [bleep] spouted a different way,” another ranted.

