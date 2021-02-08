Harry Aikines-Aryeetey on Celebs on the Farm: Is he married and how old is he?

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is currently on the latest series of Celebs on the Farm on MTV but who is this star athlete and how old is he?

What medals has he won? And what about his personal life?

Read on to get the answer to these questions and more.

Is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey a sprinter?

Yes, Harry is a professional British sprinter and has won several prestigious medals and awards.

He was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2005.

And he became the first athlete to win Gold Medals at the 100 metres and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships.

GB sprint star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is swapping athletics for farm life (Credit: SplashNews)

Additional sport achievements include earning first place at the 4×100 Metres Relay at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Read more: Shaun Williamson talks being ‘typecast’ in new interview

Also, earning multiple top spots at races in past European Team Championships.

Last September he became a first time British champion at the Muller British Athletics Championships.

This was his 12th attempt and he earned the 100 metres Gold.

Achieved at Manchester Regional Arena under lockdown conditions – he admitted that the incredible achievement was somewhat bittersweet.

He’s a British champion! (Credit: SplashNews)

Speaking to Press Association, Harry said: “I know it’s bittersweet in the fact that not everyone is here, but I decided to come and I can only beat who is here.

Read more: Kerry Katona says she ‘didn’t think she deserved to be loved’

“It feels amazing. I’m not going to be British and say I’ve got to wait until next year, that’s the one that matters – I’m going to enjoy this moment and I’m loving it right now.”

How old is he?

Harry was born on 29 August 1988. As of February 2021 this makes him 32.

Is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey married?

Harry appears to be in a long-term relationship and became a first-time father in 2020.

However, the name of his partner and daughter are not yet public knowledge.

Harry has shared several adorable snaps and videos of his little one – including jokingly lifting her as a weight during a training session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (@aikines)

He also shared that his daughter was born earlier than expected, but still healthy and beautiful.

Is Harry on social media?

Harry is indeed on social media. You can follow his journey on his official Instagram account @aikines.

He currently has over 234,000 Instagram followers.

He also has an official YouTube channel where he shows workout routines.

Harry is currently on MTV (Credit: MTV)

What is he doing on Celebs on The Farm?

He is on the current series of Celebs on The Farm on MTV.

According to his social, he’s on it for a challenge but also begged his followers not to laugh at him.

He captioned the show’s poster on his Insta with: “I’m all for challenges but this deffo took me out of my comfort zone.

“Excited to share the journey with you all.. although please don’t laugh at me too much.”

Who else is on Celebs on The Farm?

Harry is joining the likes of Kerry Katona, Holly Hagan, Lady Colin Campbell, Linda Robson, Shaun Williamson, Montana Brown, Malique Thompson Dwyer, Duncan James and Cheryl Hole.

The show is airing weekdays at 9pm on MTV. You can watch past eps on the MTV app.

Or you can stream entire past series on the My5 app.

Will you be watching? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.