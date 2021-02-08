Celebs On The Farm star Lady C has revealed she enjoyed her stint on the MTV show a lot more than her appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

Lady Colin Campbell headed Down Under for the jungle show in 2015.

However, she left early citing medical reasons.

She later claimed she felt bullied by some of the other campmates and that was what drove her to remove herself from the competition.

Lady C loved everything about her experience on the farm (Credit: MTV)

What did Lady C say about I’m A Celebrity?

After she left the jungle, Lady C made a series of allegations about her time in the jungle.

She also threatened to take legal action against Tony Hadley and Duncan Bannatyne, who she felt victimised her the most.

Now, speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, she has likened some of her fellow campmates to “rats”.

Asked how Celebs On The Farm compared to I’m A Celebrity, Lady C made the comments.

No ‘human rats’ on Celebs On The Farm, says Lady C

She said: “Well in the jungle I had no problem with the rats, it was the human rats that I had a problem with.”

Lady C added: “On Stepney Hill Farm [where Celebs On The Farm was filmed] I had no problem with any of the animals or any of the cast. No problems at all.

“It was a very happy experience. One of the happiest experiences of my life,” she added.

Lady C continued: “I can truthfully say that everyone I met on the show, I would be very happy to have in my life for the rest of my life.

“Often when you do things, at the end of it, there are some people you hope to never see again, but this was not the case,” she added.

Lady C appeared to admit that she feels Meghan Markle is ‘full of poo’ (Credit: Splash News)

Younger royals ‘too precious’ for life on a farm

ED! also asked which of the royal family would be best suited to life on a farm.

“The Queen, Princess Anne, Prince Philip,” Lady C commented.

What about the younger ones, ED! asked?

“Certainly not some of the latest additions. No. Definitely no. They’re too precious,” she said.

Lady C then adopted an American accent, appearing to mock the Duchess of Sussex.

“Oh no, I don’t want to have any poo near me,” Lady C quipped.

“I’ve spent my whole life leaving poo behind me, but I’m full of it [laughs].”

Brand new to MTV, Celebs On The Farm premieres tonight (February 8) at 9pm.

