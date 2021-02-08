Celebs On The Farm star Kerry Katona has revealed she felt like she “didn’t deserve” to find love after her three marriages failed.

Kerry is hoping to marry boyfriend of three years Ryan Mahoney in Las Vegas this summer.

However, she has exclusively told Entertainment Daily that she didn’t feel like she “deserved” her “happy ever after”.

Kerry Katona has finally found her happy ever after (Credit: Splash News)

What did Kerry Katona say about her wedding to Ryan?

Kerry – who stars in MTV’s Celebs On The Farm tonight (February 8) – previously revealed she wanted to tie the knot in Vegas in an intimate ceremony.

She told ED!: “I’m not having a wedding, I want a marriage. I don’t want a wedding, I don’t want guests, I don’t want a [magazine] shoot.

“We just want to get on a plane, bugger off to Vegas – me, Ryan and the kids. I want a marriage, not the big whole wedding thing,” she said.

Who was Kerry married to before?

Kerry’s first tied the knot in 2002 to Westlife singer Brian McFadden – the couple share daughters Molly and Lilly-Sue.

After their split, Kerry married taxi driver Mark Croft in 2007. They are parents to kids Heidi and Max.

Kerry’s third husband was George Kay. They married in 2014 and had daughter Dylan-Jorge. They split in 2015 and he died in 2019.

Normally after three years I’m engaged, married, pregnant and divorced and I’ve actually only just got engaged. So I’m doing something different this time around.

So has Kerry finally got her happy ever after with Ryan?

“I have got mine and I’m quite old fashioned in that respect – I believe in love, I believe in marriage, I believe in all that.

“Normally after three years, which is how long I’ve been with Ryan now, I’m engaged, married, pregnant and divorced and I’ve actually only just got engaged. So I’m doing something different this time around,” she said.

Kerry has signed up to appear on Celebs On The Farm (Credit: MTV)

Celebs On The Farm star Kerry is launching a dating app

Kerry and Ryan are gearing up to launch their own dating app this year, after they met on one.

She explained that they decided to launch it to help those who, like Kerry, felt they didn’t deserve to be loved.

“For me I felt like I didn’t deserve to be in a relationship after having so many failed marriages.

“I felt like I needed to be on my own and it took me a long time to learn to love myself and to realise that it doesn’t matter if I’ve been married divorced, married divorced, married and now I’m actually a widow – everyone deserves that happy ever after. Everyone deserves to be loved.”

She added: “As a child, I didn’t think, oh when I grow up I’m going to get married three times, I’m going to have five kids to three different men, that is my dream. It’s sometimes just how life works out.

“There are so many people out there who actually believe they don’t deserve to have that happy ever after so we’re about to launch our dating app, which is called Marnii, and the slogan is ‘everyone deserves a happy ever after’.”

So will we hear the pitter patter of Katona-Mahoney feet?

So, now that she has her happy ever after, will we see Ryan and Kerry adding to their brood and the former singer having more kids?

“No no no, I don’t want any more kids,” she said.

“I’ve got an orphanage here.”

Kerry also said that taking part on Celebs On The Farm was actually a lot easier than life at home with the Katona brood!

“I think when you’ve got five kids, living on a farm with a load of animals is actually easier,” she quipped.

From Celebs On The Farm to Emmerdale for Kerry?

Celebs On The Farm most certainly made an impression on Kerry.

After appearing on the show, she told us that she’s now keen to buy her own home – and she wants it to have land.

“This year is my goal now to buy my own house,” she said.

“I’ve been renting for the last 13 years and I’m now in a position to buy my own home so that’s my goal this year.

“I definitely want something with land, where I can have sheep, goats, more dogs, a calf…

“I don’t want a working farm, but there was something so uplifting about being outdoors. The fresh air and the animals are so therapeutic. It’s unconditional love that they rely on you for.

“That’s something I learnt about myself and I definitely want land.”

Looking ahead to the next year work-wise, perhaps her love of the land and experience on the farm could see Kerry eye up a role in a certain Yorkshire-based soap…

What does Kerry think, could she see herself joining the cast of Emmerdale now she’s had experience of life on the farm?

“Oh definitely, ee ba gum love,” she confirmed.

“I could go and work as a farmer and be on Emmerdale, not a problem,” Kerry said.

Thinking about it some more, she concluded: “You never know, you never know.”

Brand new to MTV, Celebs On The Farm premieres tonight (February 8) at 9pm.

