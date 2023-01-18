Tommy Lee Royce is getting a new look in Happy Valley ahead of his Leeds court appearance, BBC’s first look at episode 4 has revealed.

In episode 3, Tommy told his son Ryan that he wanted him to attend his court appearance in Leeds.

But fans think Tommy will try and use the court appearance to try and escape prison!

Here’s your first look at Happy Valley episode 4…

Tommy Lee Royce shaves his head in first look at Happy Valley episode 4 (Credit: BBC)

Tommy Lee Royce shaves his head in Happy Valley episode 4

In a new look at Sunday’s episode of Happy Valley, Tommy is preparing for his upcoming court date with a new look.

After Tommy mentioned his upcoming court date, fans came up with a new theory that Tommy will use his trip to Leeds to try and escape prison.

And after he mentioned he is learning Spanish, and asked Ryan to attend the court appearance, fans are worried his escape attempt will involve taking Ryan too!

Tommy is already serving several life sentences for his crimes, so despite his clean new look, he’s not likely to convince the courts to reduce his sentence.

So, is a prison break on the cards for Tommy Lee Royce next?

Tommy Lee Royce will prepare for court in episode 4 (Credit: BBC)

Will Ryan betray Catherine?

BBC shared this teaser for this week’s episode of Happy Valley: “As Tommy’s big day approaches, Catherine becomes suspicious, and Ryan finds a new way to defy her.”

Does Ryan’s defiance involve Tommy (James Norton) and his big court appearance?

Ryan’s visits to Tommy in prison could mean that he has started to trust him enough to agree to run away with him, but we can’t bare to imagine Ryan betraying Catherine like that!

Clare told Catherine that it was time Ryan knew everything about his father in episode 3. But will Catherine get to tell Ryan the truth before Tommy’s day in court?

Fans are also worried that Ryan’s PE teacher, Rob Hepworth, could also have plans to groom Ryan. Could Ryan’s new defiance involve the teacher?

It looks like it’s all gearing up to be another dramatic episode of Happy Valley, and we can’t wait!

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 22 with episode 4 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

