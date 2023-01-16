Ryan and Tommy in Happy Valley could be set for quite a twist as viewers revealed they think they’ve worked out a shocking theory involving the pair after watching episode 3.

Last night (January 15), we finally saw Ryan speak with his father in prison, and Tommy mentioned a court date in Leeds coming up.

As a result, fans now think this is a big clue about an upcoming twist involving Tommy and Ryan.

Here’s the Happy Valley theory explained…

Happy Valley fans think Tommy Lee Royce will break out of prison soon (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley: Will Tommy Lee Royce kidnap Ryan?

In episode 3, Tommy Lee Royce asked his son, Ryan, if he would attend a court date he has coming up in Leeds.

And with Tommy temporarily getting out of prison, fans think this trip to Leeds will turn into chaos.

Tommy (James Norton) has also mentioned that he’s learning Spanish, leading fans to think he is planning an escape to Spain.

And he’ll use his trip to Leeds to escape and take Ryan with him.

I have a really bad feeling Ryan is going to be used to facilitate that psychopath’s escape from court in Leeds.

We know that Tommy has plenty of connections outside of prison, such as the man who gave Ryan the letter from prison, so it’s not unlikely that he would be able to use his court appearance as a chance to escape.

If viewers are right, this court appearance is going to be tense!

Fans think Ryan will have a big story with Tommy coming up (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Happy Valley episode 3 questions: Who is the mystery man who contacted Ryan?

Happy Valley fans ‘work out’ theory involving Tommy and Ryan

Lots of fans took to Twitter to share the same thought – Tommy will use his court appearance to escape.

One fan theorised: “I think there might be an attempt to bust him out at next week’s court date in Leeds. #HappyValley.”

Another fan agreed: “I have a really bad feeling Ryan (Rhys Connah) is going to be used to facilitate that psychopath’s escape from court in Leeds.”

A third fan said: “Tommy is learning Spanish because he’s going to escape the court in Leeds and take Ryan to Spain.”

A lot of fans are expecting Tommy to escape from Leeds. And it looks like Ryan going with him is a big possibility.

The pair have gotten closer because of of Ryan’s visits to Tommy in prison. So it’s possible that Ryan trusts him now.

But if Ryan refuses, will Tommy kidnap him?!

We can’t wait to see where this Leeds court appearance goes…

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 22 with episode 4 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

What do you think of this theory? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.