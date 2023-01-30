Happy Valley viewers have made their predictions for the series 3 finale and our heads are spinning.

Last night’s episode (Sunday 29) ended with Ryan speaking with Tommy Lee Royce, and it was unclear if he trusted him or Catherine more.

So which viewers’ predictions do you think are most likely to happen in the series 3 finale?

Fans are making all sorts of predictions over who will kill Tommy (if he gets killed at all!).

Here are the main predictions for the final-ever episode of Happy Valley…

1. Did the Happy Valley promo pic give away the ending before the series started?

Well that’s what some fans are speculating on Twitter.

Take a closer look at the image and you’ll see the road bike Tommy uses discarded to one side and a huge fire blazing nearby.

One Twitter user declared: “Has the ending been staring us in the face all along?

“This is the artwork for series three, which was released more than a month ago. You can see the road bike Tommy uses. And then a massive fire.”

“But what’s on fire?!” asked another.

Well that seems to be the million dollar question online, and we know Tommy likes fire – he tried to set him and Ryan ablaze at the end of season one.

The biggest theory is that Ryan (Rhys Connah) will kill Tommy Lee Royce (Credit: BBC)

2. Happy Valley viewers predict Ryan will kill Tommy

Most viewers are predicting that the finale will come down to one major moment: Ryan will kill Tommy Lee Royce.

The BBC did share that “Ryan faces a moral dilemma” in the series 3 finale, so it seems likely that Ryan will have to choose between Catherine and Tommy.

Ryan has gotten closer to his father by visiting him in prison, and episode 5 ended with Tommy asking Ryan to run away with him.

But Ryan made it very clear to Catherine that he loves her, so who will he choose?

Ever since the first series, Ryan has been torn between his relationship between his grandmother and his father, so it makes sense that the show’s finale would come back to that question.

One fan predicted: “Catherine has been worried for years that Ryan may be a psychopath because of his meltdowns.

“But he will prove her wrong. He will stitch Tommy up, ultimately he is his mother’s son, not his father’s. I really bloody hope! #HappyValley.”

Another fan added: “I agree. Ryan will use the innate common sense his granny gave him and will be instrumental in bringing his father down!”

After Ann’s harsh (but valid) speech to Ryan last night, hopefully, he will make him see the truth about his father, and choose Catherine instead.

Viewers think we’ll get a callback to this emotional moment between Catherine and Ryan in the finale (Credit: BBC)

3. Fans predict Catherine will regret not telling Ryan that she loved him back

It was a big tearjerker in episode 5 when Ryan suddenly told Catherine: “I love you, Granny.”

But instead of saying it back, Catherine only asked “what’s brought that on”.

Fans are predicting that we’ll see a call back to this moment in the finale, where Catherine will regret not telling Ryan she loved him back.

One fan predicted that it might even make Ryan choose Tommy in the finale. They wrote: “So, Tommy told Ryan he loved him. But Catherine didn’t.

“When Ryan said he loved her, she just said: ‘What’s brought that on?’ So he’s going to go with Tommy.”

Another fan made the same guess: “Tommy said he loved Ryan, but Catherine didn’t. This could be the final straw.”

We agree that an emotional moment where Catherine wishes she told Ryan she loved him back seems very likely…

Will the Knezevic brothers kill Tommy? (Credit: BBC)

4. Happy Valley series 3 finale: These viewers think Darius will kill Tommy…

The connection between Darius Knezevic and Tommy Lee Royce has been a big theme for series 3, so it feels like it must be building up to something.

So, will Darius kill Tommy? Well, a lot of viewers seem to think so.

Darius seemed hesitant around Tommy for a lot of episode 5. He didn’t want Tommy to have a phone or gun, and was worried that Tommy was still hellbent on getting revenge on Catherine.

So, will Darius be the one to finally put an end to Tommy Lee Royce?

One fan tweeted: “I’m begging Darius to bump Tommy off because he knows he’s a liability for wanting revenge on Catherine and ruining their whole plan.”

Another viewer predicted: “Darius kills Tommy (we all saw that look in the van) and gets caught. Tommy Lee Royce dead. Darius in prison. Perfectly tied-up ending.”

Could this be the perfect ending for Happy Valley?

Happy Valley series 3 finale: Will Clare kill Tommy?

This finale theory has been gaining a lot of traction since viewers watched episode 5.

Clare (Siobhan Finneran) and Catherine still haven’t made up, and they only have an hour and eight minutes left to do so!

In last night’s episode, Catherine and Clare had another row over Tommy’s escape from prison.

It’s led a lot of fans to predict that Clare will gave a bigger part to play in the finale, and she might be the one to finally take Tommy Lee Royce down.

One fan wrote: “I now think that because Clare was called weak, that she’ll step up to the mark.”



Another viewer guessed: “I’m calling it. Catherine’s sister Clare will kill Tommy Lee Royce.”

With everyone expecting Ryan to kill Tommy, will Sally Wainwright pull a twist and give Clare the honour of killing Tommy Lee Royce?

We’d love to see that!

Richard had a close call with Darius Knezevic in episode 5 (Credit: BBC)

5. Fans are worried Richard won’t survive the finale

A lot of viewers are worried that Richard will not survive the final episode of Happy Valley.

Richard was very excited about his meeting with Darius Knezevic – despite Catherine warning him to be cautious.

He told Catherine not to worry, but fans definitely think he should be!

Darius ended up cancelling the meeting with very little explanation, but did that help Richard survive a little longer?

Fans are worried that all the signs are pointing towards Richard dying, especially after Catherine’s warning to him.

One fan said: “Richard has life not taught you to listen to Catherine? He’s doomed!”

Another viewer added: “I’ve got a feeling something bad is going to happen Richard.”

A third fan agreed: “Somebody has got to die, and my money’s on Richard.”

It seems like fans aren’t expecting Richard to make it out of Happy Valley alive…

6. Will Ann kill Tommy in the Happy Valley series 3 finale?

Ann gave a very passionate speech to Ryan in episode 5, where she reminded him that Tommy Lee Royce is nothing more than a rapist and a psychopath.

It’s clear that Ann has enough anger to kill Tommy so if you got the opportunity, would she take it?

Well, lots of fans seem to think Ann will be the one to finally kill Tommy and get her revenge for everything he did to her in series one.

One fan gave their prediction after watching Ann’s speech: “She’s on the edge. She will kill him without a blink of an eye, with wild pleasure.”

Another fan added: “I think I need to see Ann have a showdown with Tommy.”

A third viewer added: “I might be wrong, but I think that either Tommy Lee Royce will kill Ann Gallagher, or Ann will kill Tommy Lee Royce.”

Ann had been a police officer since series 2, so we definitely think she could handle it.

We can’t wait to see which predictions come true this Sunday…

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday, February 5 with episode 6 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

