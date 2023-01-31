Ahead of the Happy Valley finale, Rhys Connah has shared what he thinks about “stupid” theories and rumours about the last-ever episode.

Amit Shah, who plays Faisal, said he doesn’t know what happens in the ending, as four different ones were filmed.

And, while Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan, admits that he doesn’t know exactly how the show ends, he said that scenes were filmed in “different ways” – shutting down reports of multiple endings.

Rhys Connah, who plays Ryan, shared what he thought of the rumours (Credit: BBC)

Rhys Connah shuts down ‘stupid’ rumours about the finale

Happy Valley star Rhys, who has played 16-year-old Ryan Cawood since he was just eight years old, has certainly been keeping up with fan theories and rumours about the show’s ending.

But Rhys made it clear to BBC News what he thinks about them.

He said: “A lot of the theories are a bit stupid, so sometimes I do laugh.

“I do not know exactly how it ends. I did hear somewhere that they’ve made multiple endings, but that’s not true.”

While it was fellow Happy Valley actor Amit Shah who said four different endings were filmed, Rhys disagreed.

He added: “What they’ve done is, as a lot of shows do – there is one ending, but they’ve filmed it in different ways.

“Different ways of how characters say things, the emotions behind them, the angles, the framing.

“Because how much that stuff can affect a scene is more than most people would think.”

Ryan (Rhys Connah) has been at the centre of fan theories (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Happy Valley finale trailer teases moment Tommy corners Catherine

Rhys Connah ‘loves’ hearing fan theories

While Rhys made sure to shut down the untrue rumours about the finale, he did add that he loves hearing fan theories.

He said: “I love hearing them. I love hearing everyone’s opinions of the show.”

We wonder what he thinks about the theory that Ryan will kill Tommy Lee Royce himself.

Other popular theories include Catherine killing Tommy, or Alison Garrs taking him down instead.

But if Rhys isn’t even completely sure how the show ends, we definitely aren’t!

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday, February 5 with episode 6 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

