Happy Valley finale trailer teases moment Tommy corners Catherine

The trailer for the Happy Valley finale is here and it teases a tense moment where Tommy corners Catherine in her own home.

Anticipation is building as we await the final-ever instalment of Happy Valley and it looks like we’re in for a VERY exciting episode.

The first-look pictures already revealed that Catherine has some emotional moments ahead of her, and the trailer confirms it.

In the tense scenes, Tommy Lee Royce appears “even more desperate and dangerous” than ever.

It looks like Catherine will face Tommy Lee Royce in her home in the finale (Credit: BBC)

Happy Valley finale trailer teases Tommy and Catherine’s ‘showdown’

The Happy Valley teaser trailer shows Ryan being questioned by police, when an officer asks him: “When was the last time you had any contact with Tommy Lee Royce?”

Episode 5 ended with Ryan contacting Tommy over their games consoles, where Tommy asked his son to run away with him.

But will Ryan tell the police that?

In the next clip, Clare asks Catherine: “Have they caught him yet?” just as we see Tommy break into Catherine’s home to corner her.

Catherine is heard in the trailer saying: “He is going to be angry. He is going to be even more desperate and dangerous.”

One clip shows a violent Tommy kicking something (or someone), and the next clip shows Catherine sobbing.

It looks like we’re in store for a very dramatic final-ever episode – and fans definitely aren’t ready to say goodbye…

Ryan is asked about contact with his father in the trailer (Credit: BBC)

Fans can’t wait till Sunday

The release of the finale trailer has caused a big stir online among fans.

One fan reacted: “OMG. OMG. Tommy Lee Royce is in her house. Catherine needs help. Now!”

A second wrote: “That just gave me shivers, it’s the best programme on TV right now.”

A third viewer added: “And how am I supposed to wait until SUNDAY for this???”

Happy Valley concludes on Sunday, February 5 at 9pm on BBC One. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer after airing.

