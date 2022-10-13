Hairy Bikers’ Si King issues update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle during This Morning appearance

Hairy Bikers star Si King shared an update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle on This Morning today.

Earlier this year, Dave revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis.

He made the announcement back in May on an episode of his podcast, which he co-hosts alongside fellow Hairy Biker Si.

Si made an appearance on This Morning today, where she shared a positive update about his co-star.

Si King appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Si King shares update on Hairy Bikers co-star

“He’s still in the trenches of his chemo but he just gets stronger every day which is a great sign,” Si said on This Morning. ” Hopefully he’ll be back.”

Meanwhile, Dave recently gushed about Si when he updated fans on how he’s been doing since his diagnosis.

He explained on BBC Radio Cumbria: “Si has been amazing, we are like brothers.

“The very first week before all the treatment started you have a week of going around hospitals and bits and pieces, it’s enormous pressure on Lil, my partner, but Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital, London in and out, in and out.”

Dave went on to share that Si had been volunteering to take him to the hospital and keep him company.

He added: “There was a week when Lil had to go away so Si came to see me and take me to the hospital so that’s got nothing to do with the telly – he batch cooked for my freezer!”

Dave Myers has kept fans up to date with his battle (Credit: ITV)

TV chef Dave shares his diagnosis

Dave revealed his diagnosis earlier this year.

In a heartbreaking message, he said: “I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo, you know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.

“I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is okay, I’m going to be fine.”

He continued: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so, within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually.”

