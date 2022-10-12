Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed the promise he’s made to his partner, amid his ‘dark’ cancer battle.

The beloved TV chef issued an update to fans about his cancer during an interview with BBC Radio Cumbria earlier this week.

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ cancer diagnosis

Earlier this year, Dave revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis, saying he didn’t want to ‘hide under a rock’, but will be away from work.

The 64-year-old, who is undergoing chemotherapy, also reassured fans that the ‘prognosis is ok’ and that he’s ‘going to be fine’.

Dave made the announcement back in May on an episode of his podcast, which he co-hosts alongside fellow Hairy Biker Si King.

And now, the TV star has given a fresh update on his progress.

Dave says his hair is growing back

Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, Dave said: “I’m doing all right, I wouldn’t say I was the best I’ve ever been, I’ve had quite a lot of chemotherapy but it’s working.

“The numbers are going in the right direction, my hair is growing back, my beard is coming back.”

Despite trying to keep his spirits up, the chef admitted that “you can’t ignore the dark times”.

“There are times where you curl up and cry,” he revealed, before adding: “My message was positive not knowing what was to come.”

Dave confessed his ‘life will never be the same’ but his cancer has also inspired him to have a different outlook and perspective.

“You appreciate everything a bit more,” he said. “I often say to Lil, ‘I’ll never whinge again love.'”

Dave Myers praises Hairy Bikers pal Si King

The TV legend also had nothing but good things to say about his pal, Si King, hailing him as ‘indispensable’.

Speaking of his TV partner’s support throughout his illness, Dave revealed that Si has been accompanying him to go to hospital appointments, as well as cooking him meals.

He said: “He has been amazing; we are like brothers. The very first week before all the treatment started you have a week of going round hospitals. It was enormous pressure on Lil my partner, but Si was the one who drove me around for a week.”

Dave added: “There was a week when Lil had to go away so Si came to see me and take me to the hospital so that’s got nothing to do with the telly – he batch cooked for my freezer!”

Dave’s health issues

This isn’t the first health issue that Dave has had to combat in the past few years.

Towards the end of 2021, the 64-year-old contracted Covid-19, which left him “not too well”.

The Hairy Bikers were meant to appear on The One Show together at the time. However, due to Dave’s Covid diagnosis, he was forced to miss the show, meaning Si had to do it alone.

