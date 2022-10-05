The Hairy Bikers’ fans praise Dave Myers’ appearance as he shares ‘exciting news’

Hairy Bikers fans were full of praise for Dave Myers as he took to Instagram yesterday to share some ‘exciting news’.

Dave has been receiving chemotherapy after revealing his cancer diagnosis in May this year.

The cook has been open with his fans throughout his cancer journey, recently speaking on his podcast about the sadness of losing his trademark beard.

Dave Myers is currently undergoing cancer treatment (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on Instagram

But fans were full of praise for Dave’s appearance in a new video posted on The Hairy Bikers’ Instagram page yesterday. Promoting his and fellow Hairy Biker Si King’s new cookbook, he seemed full of energy.

Dave, 65, has spoken candidly about the effects of his cancer treatment. He has said that losing his famous beard is something that has particularly affected him.

“I just miss having my beard, the feeling of it because your skin’s different and all peachy. I want my beard back — I’m alright with my hair!” Dave commented in a recent podcast.

He had previously warned fans that he would be “a balder biker for a while” but said that he didn’t “want to make a fuss about it”.

Si King has been supporting his pal Dave (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Fans were therefore over the moon to see him looking so well and full of life, despite his new look, in a new video posted on The Hairy Bikers Instagram.

In a change from previous videos, Dave was wearing no hat, but fully embracing his bald look.

I can’t tell you how happy I am to see you getting better, Dave!!!! You’re a great man!

The clip showed an energetic Dave singing to the camera as he unboxed an exciting delivery, revealing a new Hairy Bikers book “Brilliant Bakes”.

The video was captioned: “Such an exciting moment opening this. Another cook book for you lot to add to your collections.”

Dave announced in the video that his and Si’s new cookbook ‘Brilliant Bakes’ will be available for purchase on October 13.

Fans praise Dave Myers’ appearance

In no time at all, fans flooded the comment section keen to point out how well Dave looked, beard or no beard.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see you getting better, Dave!!!! You’re a great man!” commented one follower, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Can’t wait!! You look like you are on top form Dave!!!” wrote another.

A third added: “Hope you’re doing ok Dave, you look good.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Side the box I’m just soooooo happy to see you looking better. Keep fighting!!!!”

