Hairy Bikers’ Si King gives update on Dave Myers’ cancer battle: ‘He’s in the trenches of it all’

Hairy Bikers star Si King has given an update on his pal Dave Myers and his cancer battle.

Dave, 64, revealed in May that he was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

Dave has kept fans updated on his condition and now his co-star Si has thanked fans for their support.

Si offered an update on Dave, saying he’s ‘in the trenches’ (Credit: ITV)

Hairy Bikers’ Si King gives update on Dave Myers

Speaking at Bolton Food and Drink Festival on Sunday, Si said Dave is “right in the trenches of it all” but he’s “getting there”.

Si said: “I just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so so very much for all of the goodwill and support, all the messages really do not go unnoticed.

“He’s doing canny but as you appreciate he’s right in the trenches of it all at the minute but he’s getting there, thank God.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Last month, Si and Dave opened up about the cancer battle on Kate Thornton’s podcast White Wine Question Time.

Dave said: “At the minute, I am going through treatment for cancer and it’s, it’s like another chapter isn’t it Kingy? It affects both of us.”

Meanwhile, Si replied: “It is a very odd chapter and one I wish I…”

Dave then added: “We will get through it.”

During the same podcast, Dave revealed that his treatment was working.

Dave revealed in May he was battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy (Credit: YouTube/Food Network)

He said: “At the minute I’m going through treatment for cancer and it’s like another chapter.

“Fortunately, the chemo is working but it’s the effect chemotherapy has on you. Every day is a school day.”

Dave also spoke about the side effects he was experiencing saying his eyes were sore because his eyelashes have fallen out.

Read more: Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers delights fans with appearance in new video amid cancer battle

He added: “I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. But when I get through this, I’ll never whinge again about anything. I’m going to embrace life and everything it’s got to offer.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.