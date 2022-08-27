Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers delights fans with appearance in new video amid cancer battle

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has put a big smile on fans’ faces after filming a new video.

Dave, 64, is currently receiving treatment for cancer having publicly sharing his diagnosis in May.

In a new clip on Instagram, the cook has now been filmed whipping up a yummy noodle dish for fans.

Dave is wearing a hat in the footage, having lost his trademark hair due to his cancer treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

He begins by telling fans his “vegetarian daughter has arrived” so is making a veggie dish for her.

After throwing all his ingredients into a wok, Dave says: “There we have it, my mid-week fridge clear-out Singapore noodles, with the help of Knorr!”

Fans are thrilled to see Dave looking so well and have been quick to comment on the video.

One wrote: “You look well Dave. The hat actually really suits you! All the best.”

Hairy Bikers fans are delighted to see Dave looking well (Credit: ITV)

A second added “Lovely to see you back… sending you lots of love and a speedy recovery.”

Another told the Hairy Bikers star: “Looks fab and it’s good to see you looking so well Dave.”

And a fourth said: “So good to see you doing what you do best!! Looking good too.”

Dave first revealed his cancer diagnosis during a podcast with friend and fellow Hairy Biker, Si King, in May.

He said: “Anyway Kingy, I’ve got to come clean now, I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo.

Dave revealed his diagnosis during a podcast with Si King in May (Credit: YouTube/ This Morning)

“You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

Despite receiving gruelling chemotherapy, Dave was able to join Si on a celebratory bus at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Parade in June.

He has since given fans an update on his health while chatting to Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast.

Dave told Kate last month: “At the minute I’m going through treatment for cancer and it’s like another chapter.

Last month, Dave revealed his chemo is working (Credit: YouTube/ This Morning)

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Si King shows off new hairstyle as he asks fans for advice

“I went to the doctors complaining of certain bits and bobs and the next thing I know I got a phone and told it’s a tumour and I’m going to have chemotherapy.”

He continued: “Fortunately, the chemo is working but it’s the effect chemotherapy has on you. Every day is a school day.”

The star added: “My eyes are sore because my eyelashes have fallen out – it’s crap like that that’s really irritating.

“But I’m getting there. I’ve got to go in tomorrow for another lot. I’m just getting through it.”

Dave has vowed to never “whinge again” about “anything” once he has recovered.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.