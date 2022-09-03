Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers heartbroken to lose his beard amid cancer treatment

Hairy Biker star Dave Myers is keeping a brave face amid his cancer treatment.

Dave, 64, is currently receiving treatment for cancer having publicly shared his diagnosis in May.

While he hasn’t specified the type of cancer he has, he did say at the time that he was undergoing chemotherapy.

During his latest podcast, a fan wrote in to tell the Dave and his TV partner Si King they are “brilliant and so watchable,” and also said of Dave: “Hope you’re feeling okay!”

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives cancer update

In response, Dave updated listeners on his condition and shared the part of his difficult journey that he’s found the hardest.

He told listeners: “I just miss having my beard, the feeling of it because your skin’s different and all peachy. I want my beard back — I’m alright with my hair!”

“I think the bald head and beard is the way to go for a biker as you’re getting on.”

The TV star then added: “Under the circumstances, I’m doing alright.”

Meanwhile, Dave’s confession comes after his co-star, Si, recently gave an update on his pal’s condition.

“I just wanted to say, from Dave and I, thank you so so very much for all of the goodwill and support. All the messages really do not go unnoticed,” said the star.

“He’s doing canny but as you appreciate he’s right in the trenches of it all at the minute. But he’s getting there, thank God.”

Back in May, Dave assured his fans that his prognosis was good. He insisted that they shouldn’t worry about him.

He said: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so, within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually,” he added.

