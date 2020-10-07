The Great British Bake Off viewers are certain that Sura is going to win after watching the Break Week episode.

Last night’s (Tuesday, October 6) instalment of GBBO saw Rowan eliminated from the running.

Rowan went on last night’s GBBO, putting Sura and the others through to Chocolate Week (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on The Great British Bake Off?

GBBO’s Rowan only just scraped through last week. And in the latest episode, he struggled to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with his bagels, soda breads and showstopper.

Now, just three episodes in, a number of viewers are backing 31-year-old pharmacy worker Sura to win. Other names backed for the final were Marc, Hermine and Lottie.

GBBO viewers think Sura is going to win (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Sura do in Bread Week on GBBO?

At the end of last night’s GBBO, Sura’s Mama’s Tomato Vine Harvest Loaf drew particular praise.

“I think it looks quite dramatic and effective,” said Prue. When she tasted it, she called it “beautifully seasoned”.

Paul said: “The tomato bread is nice as well, it’s got a nice zing to it. But more importantly, it’s the structure, the air bubbles. It’s regular and even all the way down. It’s a nice loaf.”

I need Sura to win okay thanks.

They also praised her “delicious” feta-filled balls.

GBBO star Sura’s tomato loaf impressed the judges (Credit: Channel 4)

What did The Great British Bake Off viewers say about Sura?

On Twitter, one Channel 4 viewer said: “If Sura doesn’t win #gbbo I will riot.”

Another put: “Crying at Bake Off. Guess that means I’m back into it now? My money is on either Sura or Marc E for the win #GBBO.”

A third tweeted: “Sura is my favourite. She’s going to win this. I just get the feeling. Calling it. #gbbo.”

“I need Sura to win okay thanks #gbbo,” said a fourth.

Someone else joked: “Brb, setting up a prayer circle for a Lottie/Hermine/Sura final #gbbo.”

A sixth admitted: “I’m entirely obsessed with Sura #gbbo.”

Another, praising her showstopper effort, said: “If I could choose a showstopper bread to try it would be Sura’s, looks divine #GBBO.”

Next week’s episode of The Great British Bake Off is Chocolate Week.

– GBBO continues on Tuesday (October 13) at 8pm on Channel 4

