Lidl’s new Christmas florentines range has been unveiled and it looks so delicious that we can’t wait to tuck in.

Prices start at just £1.99 and there’s even a box of florentine mince pies. Yes, really!

And, after seeing how tricky they are to make on The Great British Bake Off, we’ll most definitely be stocking up on shop-bought ones this festive season.

Lidl has unveiled its range of Christmas florentines and we have our eye on the mince pie hybrids (Credit: Lidl)

Shop bought or homemade florentines?

As Channel 4 viewers will have seen, florentines are made of nuts and candied fruits mixed with sugar.

This is then melted together with butter and honey and cooked in an oven.

They’re often coated on the bottom with chocolate, however, home-made success appears tricky, if the show is anything to go by.

Which is why these little beauties from Lidl caught our greedy beady eye.

With florentines a hot topic of conversation right now, Lidl has dropped its Christmas range.

And one in particular has caught our attention.

The crumbly all-butter tarts are filled with fruit and nuts and feature a crisp and candied florentine top.

Introducing the mince pie florentine hybrid, Lidl’s Florentine Festive Tarts.

Lidl calls them the “star of the show” and, looking at the pictures, we can certainly see why.

“The crumbly all-butter tarts are filled with fruit and nuts and feature a crisp and candied florentine top,” a rep told ED!.

As such, they added: “They’re the perfect Christmas twist on the sweet treat.”

The box of Festive Tarts will be in store on October 15 and cost £2.49 for a box of six.

The Milk, Dark & White box are great for sharing (Credit: Lidl)

Something for everyone in the Deluxe assortment

Also in the festive florentine range is an old Lidl favourite, the Deluxe Milk, Dark & White Florentine Assortment.

They’re a steal at £4.99 but only available while stocks last, so head to your local Lidl pronto.

If you’re looking for even more banging florentines for your buck, look no further than the two new additions to the Favorina range.

The Almond Florentine Selection and Hazelnut Florentine Selection are a pretty sweet deal at just £1.99 a box.

“Perfect for sharing with friends and family,” Lidl said, “take the fuss out of making them yourself.”

We reckon that’s what poor Mak will do going forward after he got the boot from the Paul Hollywood baking show last night.

