Great British Bake Off star Laura hits back after horrific trolling over Hermine’s exit

Great British Bake Off contestant Laura Adlington has urged her followers to be kind after facing backlash over Hermine’s exit.

The 31-year-old baker, who is set to appear in the Channel 4 final, told trolls “it’s not my fault” after fans were left furious over Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith’s decision.

During last night’s semi final, the judges decided to send Hermine home – despite her previously winning star baker two weeks in a row.

Great British Bake Off: What did Laura say?

The decision didn’t sit well with some fans, who claimed Laura should have gone.

Taking to Twitter today (November 18), Laura penned: “It’s ok to be sad your favourite person didn’t go through, but please remember it’s not my fault.

“I don’t make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven’t seen much of that on here.”

In a separate tweet, she added: “It’s easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings.

“Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you’ve never met and whose food you’ve never tasted.”

Laura’s post was met to a string of supportive comments from past GBBO contestants.

Priya O’Shea wrote: “You did brilliantly Laura! Try to ignore the ‘I tasted your bakes through my tv screen so that makes me a judge’ comments.”

Finalist Kim-Joy added: “We love you Laura!! Xxx.”

Former winner David Atherton said: “We love you Laura.”

While husband Matthew posted a love heart emoji.

Who is in the Great British Bake Off final?

Next week’s final will see Laura, Dave and Peter battle it out to be crowned Bake Off winner 2020.

Hermine had been favourite to win before being axed during Patisserie Week.

And some viewers were furious with the decision.

One tweeted: “I like Laura, but Hermine was robbed.”

A second said: “Sorry but how is Laura in the final of Bake Off?”

Another added: “I adore Laura but it was her time to go. Hermine was robbed!!! That had to have something to do with the producers.”

GBBO continues on Tuesday (November 24) at 8pm on Channel 4.

