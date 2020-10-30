Great British Bake Off star Noel Fielding has welcomed his second baby with wife Lliana Bird.

Comedian Noel, 47, and partner Lliana welcomed a daughter, who they have named Iggy.

The couple also have a son, Dali, born in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birdy x (@llianabird) on Oct 29, 2020 at 3:42am PDT

How did Noel Fielding and Lliana reveal the baby news?

Radio DJ Lliana, 39, took to social media site Instagram to share the news with her 21,000 followers.

And, in typically creative fashion, she told fans in a hilariously off-beat way.

Showing an image of four microphone covers with legs attached, to make them look like spiders, she intimated that her family had expanded.

Read more: Great British Bake Off: Viewers call for Laura to go after Mark is voted off

She captioned the crafty image by saying: “The Bird Fielding family of [spider emoji] x x (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts.”

It wasn’t long until fans cottoned on to the cryptic message.

The couple welcomed their second child (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

How did Noel’s fans react?

When asked by one of her followers if each spider represented a member of her family, she replied: “Noel is pink, Dali is orange, I’m grey and Iggy is red.”

Fans then rushed to congratulate her.

“This is so pure. Congratulations both (also coolest baby names) x,” one said.

Another wrote: “Congratulations on the bub!! Sending lots of love.”

She replied to one of the messages of congratulations: “Thank you she’s a sweet bean.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birdy x (@llianabird) on Aug 7, 2020 at 10:42pm PDT

Back in August Lliana confirmed that she was pregnant and was about to take maternity leave from her radio job.

“I’ve actually been baking a little something of myself this lockdown,” she told fans.

“So I’m starting my maternity leave from @radiox this week, and delighted that the bad ass lady that is @pollyjames will be keeping my show seat warm in the coming months.”

Noel is a favourite on Great British Bake Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did Noel and Lliana call their son Dali?

Back in 2018, Noel and Lliana welcomed their first child into the world.

They called him Dali after the famous Spanish surrealist painter, Salvador Dali.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Salvador has played a big part in his life, so it’s no surprise to his friends he’s named a baby after him. It’s a cute name and really suits the tot.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.