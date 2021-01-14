Grand Designs stars Greg and Georgie delighted viewers last night as their incredible home project had fans of the Channel 4 show in tears.

The married couple, who joined host Kevin McCloud on the programme on Wednesday (January 13), revealed how they had both gone through serious health battles.

Greg had a brain tumour nine years ago, but thankfully recovered.

What happened with Greg and Georgie on Grand Designs?

He found his partner, Georgie, because of his illness as they met on a charity sailing trip.

Georgie, meanwhile, has been receiving treatment for cancer for most of her life. Doctors diagnosed her with a malignant brain tumour when she was 10 and she has had other forms of the disease in the years since.

She said: “It’s a long road, about 23 years. Meeting Greg was amazing… we both had an understanding of what it’s like to be really unwell.”

Their project was to turn a run-down barn on the grounds of Georgie’s parents’ house into their very own home.

And it saw them completely transform the building on a starting budget of £250k.

The final result blew viewers away.

On Twitter, they called it the best episode of the show to date, while others called Greg and Georgie ‘inspirational’.

Others admitted being in tears when they revealed the final result of their project.

What did Channel 4 viewers say?

On Twitter, one said: “Probably the best ever episode of #GrandDesigns I’ve seen. Such a lovely, inspiring couple that have been through so much and achieved a fantastic home at the end. Well worth watching.”

Another tweeted: “That @granddesigns was superb today, couldn’t help but gush with admiration for the couple who pulled off an unbelievable achievement under such difficult circumstances. End result was mega. #GrandDesigns.”

We can tackle anything… I'm more in love with you that when we first met.

A third wrote: “Greg and Georgie are one of the most beautiful couples. Their determination and work ethic is incredible. Cried throughout the show, pure tears of joy for them at the end! #granddesigns.”

Someone else tweeted: “An absolutely extraordinary couple. Bravo Greg and Georgie xxx.”

A sixth said: “Thought you couldn’t beat last week’s show… WRONG! What an amazing, talented and inspirational couple. Every happiness in your stunning home.”

One viewer said: “God #GrandDesigns is so good. Tonight’s episode was particularly beautiful. I am sobbing.”

Greg said at the end: “I just feel incredibly lucky that I’m actually fit and well enough to be able to do it, to build this house.

“Just not knowing whether this as a dream would ever be fulfilled. We can tackle anything… I’m more in love with [Georgie] that when we first met.”

Georgie agreed: “We’ve both been given a second chance in life.”

