Gordon Gino and Fred will be returning to our TV screens very soon.

The hit road trip style show stars Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix.

The first and second series went down an absolute treat with viewers – and so did the Christmas 2020 special.

So when does the new series kick off? And how can viewers catch up on the previous series?

Gordon, Gino and Fred in series one of their Road Trip series (Credit: ITV)

When is the new series of Gordon Gino and Fred on?

Series three of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip has been confirmed.

However, an official launch date has yet to be announced.

It is expected to premiere at some point in 2021. Meanwhile a further series has also been confirmed by ITV to air in 2022.

There will be Christmas specials for both of these series.

Gordon always has plenty of banter (Credit: ITV)

Gordon said of the upcoming shows: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?

“Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?

“We have already shared some incredible adventures, amazing food and plenty of hilarious disasters and pranks as we’ve road-tripped across Europe, America and this winter in Lapland, and I seriously cannot wait to do it all over again and again and again!”

Gino D’Acampo said: “I am absolutely delighted that I will be making more fantastic shows together with my friends, as this programme starts to go seriously global.”

Finally Fred Sirieix added: “I can’t wait to get back on the road with my two amigos. The party will never end!”

Where are they going in the new series?

ITV has yet to announce where the famous trio will be heading for series three.

But Gordon did say in a recent interview that the pandemic is certainly making their travel plans very tricky.

He explained to the Radio Times: “The landscape is still unsure when it comes to travel, so we are still working out where and when.”

The trio always have so much fun! (Credit: ITV)

Is the first series and season 2 streaming online?

Series one of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is currently re-airing on ITV.

It is airing across multiple evenings this week at 9pm.

Once aired, the episodes will be available to stream on ITV Player.

In series one the gang head to Italy, France and Scotland.

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip – Season 2 is streaming on ITV Player, BritBox or buy it as download on Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies.

How are viewers reacting to series one?

ITV viewers are delighted that the old episodes are now being shown again.

In fact, dozens are sharing on Twitter how much they’re enjoying the often very silly yet hilarious episodes.

One viewer tweeted: “Just watching Gordon, Gino and Fred on their Italian road trip. Hilarious.”

While another viewer raved: “Gordon. Gino and Fred…. the best show on telly….. EVER!!”

And a third user praised: “Gordon, Gino and Fred is one of the best things on tv! #GordonGinoAndFred.”



However, some viewers assumed it was a new series and were left a tad confused.

One viewer claimed: “I’ve been absolutely buzzing for this new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred. Started watching it and realised it’s from 2018.”

And another user complained: “Is says it is a new series but I’m sure it’s old??”

