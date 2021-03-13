Fans can’t get enough of Gordon Ramsay’s taunting of Gino D’Acampo – and they won’t be disappointed when the roasting continues on Gordon’s new show Bank Balance.

Celebrity chef Gino joins his Road Trip pal on the BBC One show this evening (March 13).

But even though Gino is playing for Comic Relief along with his son Luciano, a preview shows Gordon isn’t very charitable himself and doesn’t take it easy on his mate.

Can Road Trip’s Gino D’Acampo take what Gordon Ramsay’s dishing out on Bank Balance? (Credit: YouTube)

What does Gordon Ramsay say to Gino D’Acampo?

As well as taking a dig at Gino’s cuisine and professional success – suggesting his “specialist subject” is not Michelin stars – Gordon also rebukes Gino for thinking he’d get an easy ride on the show.

Read more: Bank Balance viewers claim Gordon Ramsay’s show ‘impossible’ to win

“I don’t think we have a category on pasta shapes,” he intones, witheringly.

I look at that and I think of your frozen pizza.

Gordon goes on to tease Gino further by comparing a situation in the game unfavourably to the Italian star’s cooking.

Read more: How much is Bank Balance host Gordon Ramsay worth after lockdown dramas?

“Seriously, look, it’s rock solid, yes?” Gordon presses.

He adds with a cheeky swipe: “I look at that and I think of your frozen pizza.”

The pair are joined by Fred Sirieix on Road Trip (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Gino’s son Luci also proves fair game for Gordon

Gordon also takes the mickey while addressing Luci, Gino’s son and partner for the game show.

“Luci, you must be very proud of your father,” Gordon begins before turning the gag around.

“Have you ever met him?” Gordon continues to guffaws from Luci and what sounds like a studio audience.

Unable to stifle his giggles, Gordon harps on: “You’re way too smart! And way too tall! And way too good looking!”

Getting into his stride, the TV tough guy shrugs off protests from Gino to cement his mockery.

“You don’t even look alike!” Gordon chuckles.

“Look at him: six foot two, [an] Adonis.”

Well, well, well. Look who’s trying his hand at the #BankBalance Board….@Ginofantastico !! Will he beat the board for @comicrelief ? Find out tonight at 6 PM on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/an7bDNpDWt — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 13, 2021

In response to hearing Luci can manage “the basics” of cooking, Gordon fired back: “So you’re following Dad’s footsteps!”

How have fans reacted?

Fans on Twitter lapped up the fooling around after Gordon shared the clip earlier today.

“Can’t wait for this 100% banter, I love it,” responded one social media user.

Another tweeted: “Ha ha ha ha, Gordon at his best.. roasting an Italian dish.”

And a third agreed: “Ha ha ripping into him! Love this stuff, will defo watch.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance airs tonight (March 13) on BBC One at 6pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.