A new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is on its way. What do we know about it so far?

In previous seasons, the lads have travelled across countries such as Italy and France, as well as destinations in the US and Mexico.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new series.

The show is returning this year (Credit: Studio Ramsay/ ITV)

When is the new series of Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip on TV?

There’s no release date as of yet, but it is believed to be airing later in 2021.

Gordon told RadioTimes.com in February: “The landscape is still unsure when it comes to travel, so we are still working out where and when.

“But it will be the usual circus of me and Fred trying to find out about the food and culture whilst Gino completely clowns around causing mayhem wherever we go.

“We always have so much fun. It’s genuinely ridiculous that we get drive around amazing places, eating, drinking, experiencing true adventures filming it for TV and calling it work – how bloody lucky am I!?”

The trio during the latest Christmas special (Credit: Studio Ramsay Production/ ITV)

Where will Gordon, Gino and Fred go next?

It’s not clear yet exactly where the new series will film. In the first series, in 2018, the trio went to Italy, France and Scotland.

In the second, last year, they went to Mexico, San Francisco, Nevada, and Texas.

Could the third series take them back to Europe, given the COVID situation and the difficulties of global travel?

That was the route ITV’s other hit road trip show, Breaking Dad – starring The Chase’s Bradley Walsh and his son, Barney – went down.

Speaking in August last year to LADBible, Fred said they had a destination.

He told the publication: “Yes, it’s happening. We’ve put the route and the travel plan together, we’re going to go next year. I can’t wait to get started.

“I can’t say where, but we’ve got the destination. We’re putting the trip together no and it’s looking pretty good, I have to say.”

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s latest road trip was going to see them heading to Asia.

However, more recently, Fred revealed on This Morning that they couldn’t agree on a filming location.

ITV is yet to confirm where it will shoot.

A source told The Sun in May 2020 that Gordon, Gino and Fred were originally travelling to Asia for the new series – but claimed that was “firmly off the cards for some time”.

They said: “Gordon, Gino and Fred’s latest road trip was going to see them heading to Asia.

“The plan was for them to travel around and film in as many Asian countries as they could fit in over a three-week period.

“But now it seems Asia is going to be firmly off the cards for some time and it’s unlikely any filming will be able to take place until well into 2021.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans will be enjoying the show for several more years at least (Credit: ITV)

More series to come

In December last year, ITV announced it had renewed the programme for another three years.

Fans will be getting two more series in 2022 and 2023, as well as Christmas specials to go with them.

As part of the announcement, chef Gordon said: “Another three years with Gino and Fred, are you kidding me?

“Just joking. Who knew, when we headed out to Italy in the summer of 2018, I would find friends for life in Gino and Fred?”

