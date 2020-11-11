Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip Christmas special coming next month, ITV confirms

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is back on screens this festive season as the trio set off on a culinary Christmas adventure.

ITV confirmed today (Wednesday, November 11) that the hilarious show starring TV’s Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix will return for a special series in December.

Gino led his pals to the deserts of Morocco at the end of their misadventure last year. However, this time, Gordon is determined they celebrate the season properly.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip is back soon for a Christmas special (Credit: Studio Ramsay / ITV)

What is the Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip Christmas special about?

The TV chef has arranged for them to take a trip to the ultimate winder wonderland destination and home of Santa – Lapland.

The trio will travel around in their trusty RV to experience what ITV is calling a “treasure trove of festive fare”.

Last year, the lads ended up in a Moroccan desert (Credit: Studio Ramsay / ITV)

When they meet Father Christmas, Gino has a letter from his daughter Mia that he needs to hand deliver.

First Dates’ Fred, meanwhile, is eager to witness the Northern Lights in person, while Gordon wants the three of them to encounter one of Lapland’s top culinary delights – reindeer meat.

Gordon says it is one of the healthiest meats you can eat and they enjoy it served with buttery mashed potatoes.

We’re now gonna go off to do the Christmas special. That makes me very happy.

They also get to experience a not-so-traditional Christmas feast with the indigenous Sami people, who have herded reindeer for centuries.

Gordon, Gino and Fred get to help them with the herding and gain a better understanding of why these creatures make such good meat.

Their adventure will also include ice swimming, saunas, snowmobiles, huskies and more.

This time on Road Trip, the trio will be heading to Lapland (Credit: Studio Ramsay / ITV)

What has Gino D’Acampo said about the Christmas special?

A few months ago, Gino teased fans about them making a Christmas special.

Appearing on The One Show in September, the Family Fortunes host told fans the special episode was already firmly in the pipelines.

He shared on the programme: “I talk to them once a week just to make sure they are okay.

“I’ve seen Gordon in about June time and Fred was in February because we were filming together in Italy but we always did Zoom calls and stay in touch because we’re now gonna go off to do the Christmas special.

“That makes me very happy.”

Gino D’Acampo on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip back on TV?

As yet, ITV has not released an official air date.

But the programme is part of the broadcaster’s Christmas 2020 scheduling, which means it will air at some point during the festive period. Last year’s special aired on December 23.

