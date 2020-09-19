Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo offers Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip update

Family Fortunes host Gino D’Acampo has offered an update of one of his most popular TV series.

As he fronts the reboot of the popular gameshow on ITV tonight (September 20), Gino has revealed his popular Road Trip series is making a comeback.

And the popular This Morning chef has also teased other “surprise appearances” may be in the pipeline!

Gino is back on TV in Family Fortunes tonight (Credit: ITV)

What did Gino say about the Road Trip special?

Speaking to launch the new Family Fortunes, Gino was asked if he’d be returning to our screens with pals Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix any time soon.

Filming, much like all shows, had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, now Gino has confirmed that a Christmas special is happening.

“We have a Gordon, Gino and Fred Christmas Special in the works and a few other surprise appearances on other shows!” he said.

Speaking about returning to work after lockdown, Gino said the experience of hosting Family Fortunes was “fantastico”.

“The last few months I’ve been in Sardinia with my family, spending lots of time together,” he said.

Fans of Road Trip will be pleased to hear a Christmas special has been confirmed (Credit: ITV)

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the studio so I’m really looking forward to it – it is going to be fantastico.”

‘Can’t believe’ he’s fronting Family Fortunes

He also revealed that he can’t quite believe that ITV asked him to front the show.

“It’s an honour and I still can’t believe that ITV have asked me to do it! I cannot wait to get going and add even more laughs to this legendary global gameshow,” he said.

We have a Gordon, Gino and Fred Christmas Special in the works and a few other surprise appearances on other shows!

Gino was also asked who’d win a game of Family Fortunes if Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were pitted against each other.

“Ah that’s a tough one,” he said.

“I couldn’t possibly say – let’s get them in the studio to find out!”

However, for those worrying that all this TV work will mean Gino’s cooking skills will go unrecorded, fear not.

The chef reassured fans they will still see him “cooking great Italian food!”

Perhaps he’ll cook up a festive turkey feast for pals Gordon and Fred as part of the Road Trip Christmas special.

Watch the all new Family Fortunes hosted by Gino D’Acampo on Sunday at 20pm on ITV.

