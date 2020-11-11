First Dates Teens: Channel 4 announces new version of popular dating show

First Dates: Teens is coming to TV next year, Channel 4 has announced.

Host Fred Sirieix and his fellow matchmakers will aim cupid’s arrow at teenagers looking to delve into the sometimes-choppy waters of dating.

Channel 4 confirmed today (Wednesday, November 11) that producers are working on the teen version of the popular dating show.

What will happen in First Dates: Teens?

First Dates: Teens will see the show open the doors of its brand new Manchester restaurant to hopefuls aged 16 to 19.

Channel 4 said that all dates on the show comply with strict COVID-19 filming protocols and the latest government guidelines.

Will CiCi Coleman be in the teen version of First Dates?

Yes, CiCi and others, including Merlin and Grant, will be in the new series with Fred.

They will be on hand to guide the teens through their journeys of discovery, as the lovebirds experience their first ever blind dates.

Fred Sirieix said: “We’re very excited to be opening the doors of our brand-new restaurant in Manchester to a clientele we’ve not served before – Teens!

It’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to get started!

“We’ll be creating a warm and welcoming space for them to meet new people and hopefully make a connection.

“Most importantly, we will be looking after them like our own and will provide a space where they can just be themselves without any distractions from the outside world, or their phones! It’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to get started!”

When is First Dates: Teens on TV?

The series will air on E4 in 2021. First Dates: Teens is produced by Twenty Twenty.

E4 Controller Karl Warner commented: “We’re thrilled to have First Dates: Teens (working title) on E4.

“We want to showcase the full range and diversity of teenagers in the UK today, the way they feel about dating, and what they make of the world around them – Covid, Brexit, Nicki Minaj. It’s entertainment with depth, and a great example of the surprising, funny and heartfelt TV we love at E4.”

