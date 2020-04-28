Good Morning Britain: Susanna Reid apologises after making guest cry

Presenter Susanna Reid apologised on today's Good Morning Britain after she made a guest see was interviewing cry.

During this morning's (Tuesday, April 28) episode, the host was chatting via video link to people who had survived coronavirus.

Susanna Reid apologised on today's Good Morning Britain after making a guest cry (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to one of the couples, Susanna said: "It's still quite a wobbly time, isn't it? When you reflect back on might have been."

COVID-19 survivors

Guest Peter, who was on with his wife, had been hospitalised with COVID-19.

His partner answered Susanna, telling her, "Yeah, it is..." before breaking into tears.

She was speaking to coronavirus survivors (Credit: ITV)

Susanna said apologetically: "Sorry, I didn't mean to make you cry. I just notice even when Peter's talking that it's emotional for you.

"Peter, you've survived something that a lot of people don't and what a relief for your entire family."

She said Peter's survival was a 'relief for his entire family' (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on today's GMB, Dr Hilary Jones was on to discuss links between obesity and coronavirus - and how it affects people's risk level in the pandemic.

Sorry, I didn't mean to make you cry.

He said on the programme: "A figure has been bandied about that 75 per cent of people with coronavirus in intensive care are overweight or obese.

"But then 68 per cent of the population are overweight or obese so...

Links between obesity and severe COVID-19

"Comparing the two, it does seem there is a relationship between obesity and severe consequences of coronavirus. But we've known for a long time that obesity causes all sorts of medical complications."

Dr Hilary was on to talk about links between obesity and coronavirus complications (Credit: ITV)

They also addressed reports suggesting that smokers might be more resilient to COVID-19.

Piers explained: "A French study came out that suggested there might actually be some merit to it.

"And there's been such a reaction in France, they've actually tried to stop [the sale of] nicotine and cigarettes... in case people all start racing out to smoke, to try and cure it."

One of the medical professionals on the show confirmed: "There's something weird going on with smoking and coronavirus."

