Piers Morgan pays emotional tribute to GMB guest Jack Reynolds who died aged 108

TV's Piers Morgan has paid tribute to one of Good Morning Britain's most well-loved personalities Jack Reynolds, who died aged 108.

Speaking on the show this morning (April 27), Piers confirmed that the great granddad sadly died after battling pneumonia.

Pier Morgan paid tribute to GMB guest Jack Reynolds (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB viewers in awe as 105-year-old Jack rides roller coaster!

What did Piers say?

"He moved all of us, he inspired all of us, he was a great man," Piers said.

"Jack raised thousands of pounds for charity. He celebrated his 108th birthday with a cake sent from all of us at Good Morning Britain.

"We send our very deepest condolences to all of Jack’s family."

Jack was 108 when he died (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Hollyoaks films with 107-year-old man, Jack Reynolds, for Guinness World Record

Jack was one of the oldest people in Britain, breaking four Guinness World Records.

He held the accolades for being the the oldest person to get a tattoo, ride a rollercoaster, go on a zipwire and become a soap star, appearing in Hollyoaks.

All of Jack's Guinness World Records were achieved after he reached the age of 100, starting with getting a tattoo at the grand old age of 104.

The pensioner flying a plane (Credit: ITV)

The following year he followed it up by becoming the oldest person to ride a rollercoaster.

At the age of 106, he became the oldest person to ride a zip wire.

And then last year, he became the oldest person to appear in a soap, with a cameo in Hollyoaks.

Read more: Liam Payne says 'missing son Bear's third birthday is the hardest thing about lockdown'

Susanna pays tribute

Piers' co-host Susanna Reid shared her condolences after GMB reporter Katy Rickitt broke the sad news on Twitter.

Jack was an inspiration. He remains a legend. Thank you Jack for being such a good friend of @gmb and @KatyRickittITV for sharing his story. RIP Jack Reynolds and huge love to your family. https://t.co/83PjkzlMHt — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) April 26, 2020

She wrote: "Jack was an inspiration. He remains a legend. Thank you Jack for being such a good friend of @gmb and @KatyRickittITV for sharing his story.

"RIP Jack Reynolds and huge love to your family."

Dr Hilary Jones added: "Jack Reynolds was inspirational, a friend and living proof that age is no barrier to anything.

"A three times Guinness Record holder over the age of 100, wonderful family man courageous adventurous warm hearted.

"I will never forget him or the fun films we made. RIP Jack Jack Reynolds."

Jack Reynolds was inspirational, a friend & living proof that age is no barrier to anything. A 3 times Guinness Record holder over the age of 100, wonderful family man courageous adventurous warm hearted. I will never forget him or the fun films we made. RIP Jack Jack Reynolds — Dr. Hilary Jones (@DrHilaryJones) April 26, 2020

Read more: Sherrie Hewson fears she won't see terminally ill brother again due to coronavirus

Meanwhile, Good Morning Britain viewers took to the social media site to pay their respects as well.

What did viewers say?

One wrote: "Jack was an amazing man and we were very lucky to have had him appear on our programme. #RIPJack and condolences to his family and friends."

Another added: "Ah, I'm sorry to hear this. He was an absolute star, and brightened up our mornings so many times on GMB."

"Oh no. R.I.P. to a very brave and lovely man," a third said.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.