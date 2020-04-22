Susanna Reid fights back tears as Olympic rower gets emotional over surviving coronavirus

Susanna Reid was struggling to contain her tears today on Good Morning Britain.

She was listening as Olympic rower Kenny Dwan told his emotional story of beating coronavirus.

The former athlete contracted the killer virus and was in intensive care on a ventilator as he fought for his life.

He told his story to Susanna and Piers Morgan today (April 22) - and it was clear the moving tale had an effect on the presenters.

Kenny said his grandchildren just wanted their granddad back (Credit: ITV)

As Kenny shared his terrifying yet inspirational story, the presenters - and Susanna in particular - were clearly emotional.

What did he say?

"I had that oxygen mask on, which was strapped to my face," Kenny explained.

"It reminded me - I thought back to people on the ward begging to die, pulling the mask off their face," he said.

"The doctors were pleading with people to reconnect their oxygen.

"And I laid there, and I could see it and hear it, and people were ripping their masks off.

"They were speaking to their family and then ten minutes later going out in a black bag."

Susanna Reid was almost in tears speaking to Kenny (Credit: ITV)

He said: "And I thought to myself, I can't move my head, I'm breathing 100 per cent oxygen and my mindset went back to Mexico City.

I thought, if I'm going to win this race, this is part of the preparation, and I could put up with this.

"And prior to Mexico City, I had to do some training on bikes and treadmills with oxygen on.

"And I thought, if I'm going to win this race, this is part of the preparation, and I could put up with this."

Piers Morgan asked Kenny what it was like the moment he left hospital (Credit: ITV)

He said he had seen a couple of older patients recover.

Therefore, that made him determined to prove to the physios in the hospital that he could walk again.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan then asked Kenny what it was like the moment he left hospital.

"I thought, if them two old boys have done it and gone home, I'm going to get around this ward," he said.

Moment he left hospital

"When they pushed you around them corridors and you go through them lock up, zip up air chambers.

"I could see the double doors at the end of the corridor.

"As we got closer, it opened and we went out into the sunlight and the fresh... oh god, I'd have given anything.

'My granddaughters didn't want any Christmas presents, they just wanted their granddad home.'



"And it was so emotional, even now."

His grandchildren's reaction

Kenny then broke down in tears, before saying: "I've come back to life and I come back to my child and I come back to my grandchildren.

"The good story was, my little granddaughter, who's four she wrote a letter to Father Christmas.

"She said, 'Father Christmas, I don't want any presents this year.'

"'My sister Isla doesn't want any chocolate buttons any more. All we want is our granddad home.'"

In addition, he said: "I got home, and I can't wait to see them."

Susanna Reid was almost in tears

After that, Susanna said: "I'm glad you left us smiling because I thought I was going to be a pile of tears then."

