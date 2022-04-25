GMB in chaos over technical mishap as Richard Madeley hosts without Susanna Reid in studio

Good Morning Britain spiralled into chaos today as Susanna Reid left Richard Madeley to host alone in the studio.

In a massive show shake up, Richard went solo in the studio while Susanna reported from the Poland/Ukraine border.

But Susanna hit a technical blunder during her live segment.

Susanna Reid flew out on Saturday (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Good Morning Britain today

She was attempting to read news headlines from Medyka as the conflict continues.

She said: “There have been air raid sirens and signs of explosions…”

Susanna then cut off but could be heard saying: “OK, is that… Is that… OK.”

The reporter then announced she couldn’t hear anything before Richard took over from the studio.

He continued: “We’re having some slight communication issues there.

‘The most heartbreaking sight here is the kids.’@susannareid100 is live from the Polish border with Ukraine – at Medyka, the busiest crossing for those fleeing war. She explains how children have ‘seen things they shouldn’t see’ after being forced to flee their homes. pic.twitter.com/D0YKvAqLdT — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 25, 2022

“We kind of assumed that might happen at some point today. That’s technology 2022 for you.

“Don’t worry, we’ll get the link back up again and working. Let me tell you what’s still to come.”

Susanna Reid in Poland

Susanna is currently sending reports on the ground at Medyka.

This is the busiest spot for Ukrainians desperately fleeing the brutal war in their country.

She told viewers that there’s a huge degree of emotion there.

Meanwhile, Richard, 65, is holding the fort in the studio.

She’s live on the ground from Medyka (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

It’s not yet known how long Susanna will be away from the studio.

Susanna revealed the format change on her Twitter account yesterday, leaving fans concerned for her safety.

She wrote: “TOMORROW: I am @gmb in Poland with a special interview with Amelia [Anisovych] & her mum Lilia.

“The 7-year-old who sang Let it Go in the Kyiv bomb shelter has became a symbol of her nation.

“And I’ll be reporting from the Polish-Ukrainian border live from 6am Monday #GMB.”

Most of her followers left comments wishing her luck.

But some people told Susanna to be safe.

“Just want to say @susannareid100 be very very careful out there,” one said.

“Be careful out there,” said a third.

GMB confirmed on Saturday (April 23) that Susanna and a small production crew flew to Poland.

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays, from 6am.

