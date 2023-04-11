Good Morning Britain today (Tuesday, April 11) saw a protestor appear on the show to reveal their plan on ruining the Grand National.

The protestor’s plans left Richard Madeley stunned during the debate this morning.

Orla Coghlan, an activist, was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

Today’s edition of GMB saw Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh speak to an activist about their plans to disrupt the Grand National. An undercover reporter recently filmed a protestor revealing that they’re going to “ruin” the Grand National.

As reported by the Mail on Sunday, the activist said: “Basically the kick-off action for this whole campaign is going to be at the Grand National. The biggest horse race in the world. We have 600m people viewing this horse race worldwide, we’ve got £300m of bets on the horse race and we’re just going to ruin it.”

Today, Orla Coghlan of Animal Rising remained tight-lipped about their plans to disrupt the races.

Richard was taken aback by the activist’s plans (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley left stunned on Good Morning Britain today

Orla explained to Richard and Ranvir that there are plans for activists to turn up outside the racecourse ahead of the race on Saturday (April 15).

“We care very much about animals and we’re trying to protect those horses by being there on the tracks,” she said. “We know that every other day a horse dies from horse racing in the UK. Since 2000, there’s been over 50 horses that have died at Aintree alone.”

It’s an element of surprise for yourself as well as everyone else?

Richard then asked Orla what the plans are for the protest. “Once the gates are open are you going to try to force your way onto the course and link arms or glue yourself together?” he asked.

“I’m actually not sure what the exact tactics are going to be on the day,” she replied.

“It’s an element of surprise for yourself as well as everyone else?” a confused Ranvir then asked.

Richard read out a sickening story yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir speechless after Richard’s sickening story

In other GMB-related news, Ranvir was left speechless yesterday (Monday, April 10) after hearing a “sickening” story from Richard Madeley.

Richard read out stories from viewers in relation to disruptive audience members at the theatre.

“We were in the theatre and the woman behind us was drinking champagne like water with a rowdy man who was slugging lager after lager,” he said, reading out one story. “Just before the intermission – I’m sorry about this if you’re having your breakfast block your ears.

“The lady sicked up all over the person next to us and then the man joined them by vomiting right into my lap.”

A stunned Ranvir said: “At the theatre! It used to be this elitist thing. It’s turned into something quite… it should be for everybody of course, I’m not saying it should be elitist.”

Read more: Good Morning Britain dealt blow over Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley’s relationship: ‘Zero chemistry’

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.