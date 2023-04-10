Ranvir Singh speechless after Richard Madeley tells ‘sickening’ story on GMB

Ranvir Singh was left speechless over Richard Madeley’s theatre story on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking on today’s show (April 10), Richard, 66, read out a viewer’s story in relation to disruptive audience members in theatres debate that’s currently raging.

He continued: “We were in the theatre and the woman behind us was drinking champagne like water with a rowdy man who was slugging lager after lager.”

Ranvir Singh speechless over Richard Madeley’s story on GMB

He continued: “Just before the intermission – I’m sorry about this if you’re having your breakfast block your ears.

“The lady sicked up all over the person next to us and then the man joined them by vomiting right into my lap.”

Richard then added: “A great night out was had by all.”

Shocked by the story, Ranvir said: “At the theatre! It used to be this elitist thing. It’s turned into something quite… it should be for everybody of course, I’m not saying it should be elitist.”

In addition, Richard added: “I suppose it’s almost Shakespearean. There were riots at Shakespeare at his plays in the 16th century,” to which Ranvir replied: “We don’t want that, do we?”

Furthermore, theatre audiences have recently been banned from singing after disruption was recently caused at a production of The Bodyguard in Manchester.

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many GMB viewers expressed their opinions on audience members disrupting theatre shows.

One person said: “#GMB There should not be alcohol at theatre performances. If people need to be drunk to watch your show, that says everything!”

A second wrote: “It’s not funny it just shows the drip of decline in our society’s behaviour. I go to see the performances of the artists, it’s not karaoke #theatre!”

In addition, another added: “@GMB going to the theatre should be the same as going to the cinema. & unless stated that the show is interactive and audience participation is encouraged, people should respect the fact that everyone has paid good money for their experience #gmb.”

