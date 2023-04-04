Richard Madeley mocks Ranvir Singh with remark about her appearance today

Ranvir Singh showed off her new hair again today and Richard Madeley couldn’t help but poke fun at his Good Morning Britain co-star.

Ranvir is currently filling in for Lorraine Kelly while she’s been enjoying her Easter break.

However, she left Richard and viewers baffled when she rocked up on the show with ‘exceptionally big’ hair.

Ranvir Singh showed off her new hairstyle on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley mocked Ranvir Singh’s hair

Ranvir debuted her new look on Lorraine this week after ditching her long locks with a choppy layered do with a fringe.

The presenter found herself back in the iconic chair as she replaced the Scottish star Lorraine over the Easter break. The hosting gig also means that she has to make a regular appearance on GMB to tease what’s coming up on the chat show.

However, while she made an appearance on the show, Richard and Kate couldn’t help but tease Ranvir on her new look. Talking about the star’s new hairstyle, Kate said: “So Ranvir is here at 9 o’clock. With fringe. Still looking fabulous.”

Laughing as she patted down her hair, Ranvir replied: “As you can tell I’ve had a really big blow dry today. Kate I’ve got your hairdresser today.”

Kate then quipped: “It looks like you’ve got half my hair in there as well.” But she also added: “It can never be too big. Closer to God.”

Richard also claimed: “That really is big hair. It’s exceptionally big,” leaving Ranvir speechless before she added: “It’s getting its own agent!”

Richard Madeley teased Ranvir Singh about her new look (Credit: ITV)

But Richard isn’t the only one to comment on Ranvir’s look as many fans also took to Twitter to mock the presenter about her new hair.

That really is big hair. It’s exceptionally big.

One joked: “Did Ranvir get caught in the rain on her way to work? #Lorraine.”

A second fan tweeted: “Hair and makeup department staff are having the half term off too I see, good for them. #Lorraine.”

However, someone else wrote: “Love your hair, and love the fringe, you look great.”

Another gushed: “Ranvir the hair looks beautiful.”

