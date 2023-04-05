Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway doesn’t have a “great deal of respect” for Richard Madeley, a body language expert claims.

They claim that the “truth” of Kate’s feelings about her GMB co-host are “written over her face” when they present the show together.

Richard and Kate have been co-hosting this week (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway doesn’t respect Richard

Over the last few days, Richard and Kate have been fronting GMB together.

However, according to one body language expert, Kate doesn’t seem to have a “great deal of respect” – a fact they claim is “written over her face”.

Darren Stanton, a body language expert, spoke exclusively to ED! on behalf of Spin Genie.

“I see a real lack of connection between Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway,” he sensationally claimed during the exclusive chat.

Kate doesn’t seem to be a fan of Richard (Credit: ITV)

Does Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway like her co-star?

Darren then continued, explaining his reasoning behind his claim.

“Very often with presenters, such as Ben Shephard, they will turn inwards to face their co-host, which means that communication is reciprocating,” he explained.

I see a real lack of connection between Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway.

“We would refer to this as the cycle of communication, which is when one person says something, then it affects the other person. However, Kate and Richard have a very different posture towards each other,” he continued.

“Richard is very much delivering his own narrative and reading solely from the autocue. He doesn’t often turn to Kate for reassurance or a lending hand,” he then said.

Darren then continued, saying that the pair talk over each other a lot, which is “rude”.

Kate has ‘zero chemistry’ with Richard (Credit: ITV)

No close connection between Richard and Kate

The body language expert then continued, saying: “I definitely believe there is not a fantastically close connection from both of the presenters.

“These are two very experienced broadcasters in their own right, doing it their own way, and not really wanting to give the other person the upper hand,” he then said.

“In terms of rapport, there is zero chemistry between the two,” Darren then claimed.

“It’s apparent that Kate isn’t a fan and does not appreciate some of Richard’s comments. However, she has to remain professional, but the truth is written all over her face,” he then said.

“I do not think she has a great deal of respect for Richard.”

ED! has contacted Kate’s reps for comment.

