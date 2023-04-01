GMB star Martin Lewis has apologised for a term he used in a recent tweet as he told followers that he wouldn’t use it again.

Martin was running one of his daily Twitter polls when he used the expression, which he “hadn’t realised was a loaded term”. As some people called out Martin, he quickly apologised and thanked followers for informing him.

GMB star Martin Lewis called out for using the term ‘casually racist’

Money Saving Expert Martin regularly runs daily polls on his Twitter account where he asks followers their opinions on questions and scenarios.

He recently posted a poll which referred to the term “casual racist”. He wrote: “If you were chatting to someone providing you with a one-off service (eg hairdresser, cabbie, uber driver, plumber etc) and they said something casually racist – in practice would you call them out on it, or just ignore it?”

But some followers asked Martin not to use the term “casually racist” as it “downplays” the discrimination victims face.

One person said: “I know it isn’t your intent, so I need to say there’s nothing casual about racism. Some people define racism as just the visually violent. The throwaway remarks and insidious acts are seen as not serious, something to be brushed aside. The effect is far from benign, please don’t dismiss.”

Another Twitter user added: “It is very annoying that all this time, with the size of your platform, with access to people who have knowledge on racism, that this poll exists in this format. Casually racist is not a thing.”

Martin apologised and said he wouldn’t use the term again

Martin later apologised for using the phrase, as he “hadn’t realised was a loaded term”.

He wrote: “Just an apology. I used the term ‘casually racist’ here, which I hadn’t realised was a loaded term. I was aiming to describe an off-hand comment, to build a picture of the situation, not in any way to diminish the fact that it is racism.

“Some people have sent me interesting posts on it, which I’ve read, thank you. It isn’t a term I’d use again.”

Just an apology. I used the term “casually racist” here, which I hadn’t realised was a loaded term. I was aiming to describe an off-hand comment, to build a picture of the situation, not in an way to diminish the fact that it is racism. Some people have sent me interesting posts… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) March 30, 2023

He also responded directly to someone who asked him not to use the phrase. Martin wrote: “I was intending to describe a situation where someone is racist in an offhand casual manner, possibly unaware they’re being racist. Not to diminish the racism but the opposite.

“This is a situation I’ve found myself in both that directly affects me (anti-Jewish racism is often said off-hand in front of Jewish people as people may not know you’re Jewish) and about other groups who suffer racism.”

