GMB favourite Martin Lewis has been announced as the ITV show’s new “regular presenter” alongside Susanna Reid.

Martin said he was “delighted” as his new role was revealed.

It came after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt referenced his invaluable contribution to the 2023 Budget during his address to the House of Commons last week.

Martin Lewis has been named as GMB’s new ‘regular presenter’ (Credit: ITV)

GMB names Martin Lewis as new ‘regular’ host

Martin will join the show on Wednesdays, kicking off with a tax year end special next week (March 29).

He’ll host alongside Susanna Reid from 6am.

An ITV statement said: “Together the pair will hold politicians to account and ask the questions the public want answered, plus hear directly from viewers at home through live phone-ins to the studio.”

The announcement came after GMB received a BAFTA nomination for Best News Coverage at the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards.

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live was also nominated in the Best Features category.

Susanna Reid said she ‘can’t wait’ to have Martin sitting alongside her (Credit: ITV)

Martin ‘delighted’

Speaking about his new role, Martin said: “To have the ability to hold politicians to account, over the cost of living, is a privilege and a responsibility.

“It’s a slight gear change from my usual work, but after years of answering complex questions, it’s nice for once to be asking them. So I was delighted when ITV offered me the role of regular presenter.

I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week.

“The difficulty came with working it around my day-job, as Money Saving Expert, which is always my priority. So I’m hopeful the solution we’ve come up with, to lock in a dozen special shows a year, sitting alongside Susanna Reid’s brilliant journalism, is one the show’s viewers will welcome.”

Susanna certainly welcomed the news, saying she “can’t wait” to have the money man sitting alongside her.

“Martin Lewis is undoubtedly the voice of the nation when it comes to the cost-of-living crisis. Together we will continue to challenge politicians and hold them to account.

“I can’t wait to have him sitting next to me again at the GMB desk from next week,” she then added.

ITV’s Emma Gormley then added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Martin Lewis as a regular co-host.”

Watch Martin Lewis on Good Morning Britain from Wednesday March 29 at 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

