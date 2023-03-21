Good Morning Britain presenters’ earnings and net worth ‘revealed’

Good Morning Britain and its presenters have been gracing our screens every morning since April 2014.

Have you ever wondered what the stars of the hit ITV morning show earn and what their net worths are? Read on to find out!

Susanna has hosted the show since 2014 (Credit: ITV)

How much do the Good Morning Britain presenters earn?

Susanna Reid has been on the show since the beginning, hosting the very first edition of GMB back in April 2014.

It is believed that prior to singing a new contract in November 2021, Susanna was reportedly earning £750,000 a year for hosting the show.

However, after putting pen to paper on a new deal, the 52-year-old is now reportedly earning £1.1 million per year!

The star is also believed to have a net worth of an estimated £7.3 million.

Ben has been on the show since the start too (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard has also been on the show since the beginning.

However, he is believed to earn significantly less than Susanna.

The star is reportedly earning £495,000 per year for his GMB gig.

He is reportedly worth £3.6 million.

Kate is a regular on the programme (Credit: ITV)

How much do the Good Morning Britain presenters earn?

Another regular on the show since it launched in 2014 is Kate Garraway.

The 57-year-old – who used to host GMTV before GMB – is believed to earn a reported £544,000.

She is reportedly worth approximately £1.5 million.

Charlotte has been a regular on the show since its launch (Credit: ITV)

Another long-standing member of the GMB team is Charlotte Hawkins.

The 47-year-old has been on the programme since 2014 too.

Her exact earnings are unknown, however, it is reported that she is worth around £1 million.

Ranvir is another star of the show (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh has also regularly appeared on GMB since its inception nine years ago.

Her exact GMB salary is unknown, however, the former Strictly star reportedly earns a whopping £575,924 from working with ITV.

The 45-year-old is reportedly worth around £1.1 million.

Richard is a divisive figure on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What do other GMB presenters earn?

Richard Madeley has been a regular on GMB since 2017.

The star usually hosts Mondays through to Wednesdays, and reportedly earns £300,000 a year for his work on the show.

He is reportedly worth around £4.2 million.

Adil sometimes hosts GMB (Credit: ITV)

Another relief presenter turned semi-regular is Adil Ray.

The star’s GMB earnings aren’t known at this time, however, he is reportedly worth around £4.1 million.

Martin is a relief presenter (Credit: ITV)

Money-saving expert Martin Lewis has stepped in to co-host the show on a number of occasions since 2021.

The money-saving expert even had a day of the week where the show was dedicated to him giving out financial advice last year.

The star’s GMB earnings aren’t known, however he is reportedly worth a whopping £123 million!

Ed made the switch from politics to television (Credit: ITV)

Other GMB stars earnings

Another star who joined the show in 2021 was former politician Ed Balls.

The 56-year-old’s GMB salary is unknown at the time of writing.

However, he is reportedly worth between £2.4 million and £4.1 million.

Rob is a fan favourite (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity criminal barrister Rob Rinder is another star who joined in 2021.

Again, his GMB salary isn’t publically known, however, he is reportedly worth £2.5 million.

Laura is the resident weather forecaster (Credit: ITV)

Though she isn’t one of the show’s hosts, Laura Tobin has been on the show since its launch in 2014.

The weather forecaster reportedly earns £800k per year, and reportedly has a net worth of £4.1 million.

Read more: GMB host Susanna Reid distracts viewers with appearance today as they all ask same question

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page EntertianmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.