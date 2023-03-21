GMB host Susanna Reid distracts viewers with appearance today as they all ask same question

GMB today (Tuesday, March 21) saw Susanna Reid distract viewers with her appearance.

Fans all had the same question to ask as the 52-year-old debuted a new look on today’s programme.

Susanna Reid distracts on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna Reid debut a new look.

The 52-year-old star went for a pretty unique outfit on today’s programme, rocking a green, floral dress with colourful leaves and flowers printed on it.

The nature-inspired midi dress is from Closet London and can be found on its website for £95.

Susanna topped the look off with some green heels from Zara.

Susanna’s outfit went down a storm (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Susanna’s outfit on GMB today

It’s safe to say that viewers were big fans of Susanna’s outfit on today’s show.

“@susannareid100 looked lovely again today, does anyone know where this dress is from please?” one viewer tweeted.

“Good Morning!!! Where did Susanna get her absolutely beautiful blouse..stunning stunning stunning,” another then gushed.

“Susanna I lurrrve your dress,” a third then wrote.

However, not everyone was a fan.

“Looks like Susanna Reid has joined the jungle by the dress she’s wearing today,” one viewer then joked.

The start of the interview was disrupted (Credit: ITV)

Crew forced to step in during heated interview

Elsewhere on today’s show, an interview with Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper was delayed due to a technical issue.

“A very good morning to you Mr Harper,” Susanna said, kicking off the interview.

“We’re just double checking we’ve got your microphone in position and earpiece in place,” she then continued.

The camera then cut to Harper, who was sitting against the GMB green screen. A crew member could then be seen hurrying on screen before she started to fix the MP’s earpiece and microphone.

“Well done to the staff member. I’m not sure who that is but thank you very much indeed,” Susanna said.

“Starring role,” Ed Balls quipped.

The interview then got started as Susanna and Ed grilled the MP on the damning report into the culture and standards of the Metropolitan Police.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

