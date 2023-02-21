Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid divides viewers over Ukraine coverage

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid has sparked backlash over her behaviour during a special report on the show.

The 51-year-old was in Ukraine today (Tuesday, February 21), but some viewers weren’t impressed in the slightest.

Susanna was reporting from Ukraine (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid in Ukraine

Today’s edition of GMB again saw Susanna hosting from outside the studio.

The 51-year-old was presenting a special report this morning all the way from Ukraine.

She was over there as the first anniversary of the Russian invasion fast approaches.

On today’s show, the GMB host was reporting on the fact that US President Joe Biden is in the country.

She explained that Biden’s visit to the country had brought a “huge package” of “aid, weapons, and support for the Ukrainian people”.

Later in the show, an interview between Suaanna and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, was shown.

Elsewhere in the show, Ed Balls revealed that he and his wife had taken in a Ukrainian family.

Susanna was slammed by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain today

It’s safe to say that a number of viewers weren’t impressed with Susanna reporting from Ukraine this morning.

“I thought Ukraine was a war zone. Why do they need to send Susanna over to report from there?” one viewer tweeted.

“Far too much coverage on Ukraine on GMB this morning!!!! Massively over the top!!!! And why is Susanna Reid there?” another viewer fumed.

Far too much coverage on Ukraine on GMB this morning!

“Susanna and #GMB absolutely nauseating this morning. Moreso than usual,” a third wrote.

“Awful reporting from #Susanna on #GMB. It’s excruciating to watch her. The way she tries to make everything more dramatic with her stilted speech and big announcements. No need. The stories speak for themselves. Get her off!! #DramaQueen,” another ranted.

However, not everyone was out to criticise Susanna today.

“Brilliant reporting from Ukraine this morning Suzanna…so moving Stay safe,” one viewer tweeted.

“You are doing a fantastic job out there,” another said.

Susanna hit back at a troll the other day (Credit: ITV)

Susanna hits back

Last week, Susanna’s visit to Ukraine was announced by GMB – and it sparked some backlash.

“On Monday @susannareid100 will be live from Kyiv for the anniversary week, one year on from the start of the Ukraine war,” the official account tweeted.

Susanna also shared the news on her Twitter account too.

“Next week marks one devastating year since Russia invaded Ukraine,” she wrote. “I’ll be in Kyiv Monday morning @gmb reporting on the cost of war for the Ukrainian people.”

A troll decided to hit back at Susanna, tweeting: “Why can’t you report on it in the studio?”

“Hard to reach all the people we want to talk to on Zoom,” Susanna hit back.

