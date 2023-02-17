Susanna Reid bites back as she sparks backlash with GMB announcement

Susanna Reid hit back on Twitter today following news about Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

The presenter has been replaced on the show this week as she’s on a break for half-term.

Susanna is set to return on Monday (February 20). However, she won’t be in the studio it was announced today (February 17).

Susanna will report from Kyiv on Monday’s Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain news

On today’s show, hosts Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh announced Susanna will be reporting live from Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday.

It marks one year on from the start of the Ukraine war.

Ed told viewers: “On Monday, Susanna is going to be in Kyiv for the anniversary week of the war, Monday and Tuesday.

“She’s going to be talking to lots of people in Kyiv about what is happening there.”

Next week marks one devastating year since Russia invaded Ukraine. I’ll be in Kyiv Monday morning @gmb reporting on the cost of war for the Ukrainian people. The effect on the families & children who stayed – and on those left behind when their loved ones fled to the UK. https://t.co/4jxmqCBsfi — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) February 17, 2023

Ranvir cut in: “The reality of life there.”

Susanna Reid on Twitter

A tweet on the Good Morning Britain’s Twitter page read: “On Monday @susannareid100 will be live from Kyiv for the anniversary week, one year on from the start of the Ukraine war.”

What you’re doing is appreciated, have a pleasant trip there and stay safe.

Susanna also shared the news on her Twitter page, writing: “Next week marks one devastating year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I’ll be in Kyiv Monday morning @gmb reporting on the cost of war for the Ukrainian people.”

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh revealed the news on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

She added: “The effect on the families & children who stayed – and on those left behind when their loved ones fled to the UK.”

Many of her followers praised Susanna as one replied: “I shall be watching Good Morning Britain as normal on Monday morning, keep up the good work Susanna, take care.”

Another said: “So glad you are doing this – appreciate the way that you bring empathy, compassion and humanity to reporting. Stay safe!”

Someone else wrote: “What you’re doing is appreciated, have a pleasant trip there and stay safe.”

However, the news did spark some backlash from people as one tweeted: “Why can’t you report on it in the studio?”

Susanna hit back on Twitter: “Hard to reach all the people we want to talk to on Zoom.”

Read more: GMB viewers praise Ed Balls today for putting Ranvir Singh in her place: ‘He’s fuming’

Another person said: “In your worked on patronising tone?”

Susanna clapped back: “You don’t have to watch Scott,” followed by a winking face emoji.

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Will you be watching on Monday? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.