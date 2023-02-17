Ed Balls speaking on GMB today, Ranvir Singh looking concerned
TV

GMB viewers praise Ed Balls today for putting Ranvir Singh in her place: ‘He’s fuming’

Ed finally had enough

By Robert Emlyn Slater

GMB today (Friday, February 17) saw Ed Balls praised by viewers for putting Ranvir Singh “in her place” on this morning’s programme.

Viewers were quick to praise the former politician as he slammed his co-star for “stealing” his lines during the show.

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh on GMB today
Ed and Ranvir hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Ranvir and Ed hosting the show.

The duo have hosted the show together on a number of occasions before.

However, there was trouble in paradise today as Ed snapped at his co-star.

The pair ‘clashed’ while introducing their co-star, Richard Arnold.

As they both started speaking at the same time, Ed snapped: “Will you stop reading my links? That’s the second time.”

I’m so sorry,” Ranvir said as she attempted to laugh it off.

Richard seemed to see the funny side though.

“It’s not often people fight over me so I’m enjoying it,” he joked.

Ed Balls looking at Ranvir Singh who's laughing on GMB today
Viewers praised Ed (Credit: ITV)

GMB today viewers praise Ed

Viewers were full of praise for Ed snapping at his co-star and putting her in her place.

Many were sympathetic to the former politician, with many slamming Ranvir too.

“Ed is fuming.. let him speak Ranvir,” one viewer fumed.

I’m happy that Ed asked Ranvir to stop stealing his lines.

“Finally!!…from an irritated Ed Balls to Ranvir “Will you STOP reading my links !” another wrote.

“I’m happy that Ed asked Ranvir to stop stealing his lines, she is so annoying. I remember when Richard Arnold had to say “if I can get a word in” to her too,” a third said.

GMB reporting on Nicola Bulley
GMB reported on the latest Nicola Bulley news yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers slam ‘irrelevant’ Nicola Bulley update

In other GMB-related news, viewers slammed an “irrelevant” Nicola Bulley update the show reported on yesterday (Thursday, February 16).

Police recently revealed that Nicola was a “high-risk” missing person as she had “significant issues” with alcohol and menopause.

GMB reported on this news yesterday morning.

“[Police have] taken the unusal step really of revealing this level of information about a missing person, this extremely private information really to Nicola, Paul [her partner] and their family,” Kate Hemingway reported.

“But they say that they’ve done that and taken that decision mainly to prevent further speculation so people can get a better understanding of the investigation that they are working on.”

Viewers weren’t happy with this private information about Nicola being reported on.

“The information is irrelevant to helping find her,” one viewer said.

“Whatever happened to ‘privacy’ absolutely shameful reporting!!!” another fumed.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Ed Balls Poignantly Speaks About His Stammer & Shares His Advice For Anyone Who Is Struggling | GMB

